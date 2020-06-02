70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
World America 02 Jun 2020 Floyd's death i ...
World, America

Floyd's death is homicide, confirms autopsy

REUTERS
Published Jun 2, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
State and independent autopsies differ over other contributing factors to Floyd’s death while in police custody
Protestors gather in Sydney to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP)
 Protestors gather in Sydney to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP)

Washington: A medical examiner’s office on Monday ruled that the death of George Floyd, the black man whose killing in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, was a homicide and that he died from asphyxiation.

The medical examiner’s finding that the death was a homicide confirms the same conclusion of the independent autopsy that was also released on Monday, but there are key differences over the cause.

 

A press release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that Floyd, who struggled to breathe as an officer pinned him down by kneeling on his neck, had “recent methamphetamine use” and “fentanyl intoxication” - along with hypertension and coronary artery disease - all of which were possible contributing factors to his death.

But two doctors who carried out that independent autopsy of Floyd, 46, and two attorneys for the family said that he had no underlying health conditions that may have contributed to his death. They argued that not only the officer who was kneeing Floyd’s neck killed him, but also two officers who were pressing their weight onto Floyd’s back while he was on the ground.

They added that they did not have information on toxicology and any drug or alcohol use by Floyd.

Dr. Allecia Wilson of the University of Michigan, one of the two forensic doctors who performed the independent autopsy, said the evidence pointed to homicide by “mechanical asphyxia” meaning from some physical force that interfered with oxygen supply.

While the county’s full autopsy report has not yet been released - Monday’s press release appeared to show authorities walked back their conclusions on what killed Floyd.

The original criminal complaint against the police officer who pinned Floyd with his knee cited the medical examiner’s office when it said it found no findings of strangulation.

Carolyn Marinan, a spokeswoman for Hennepin County, did not confirm any reversal, saying only that Monday’s press release were the “final findings.”

DEAD WITHIN MINUTES

Bystander video showed Floyd pleading to be let up and saying repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe as police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Two other officers applied pressure with their knees to Floyd’s back.

Chauvin, who is white and has been fired from the Minneapolis police department, was hit with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges last week.

But Dr. Michael Baden, who took part in the independent autopsy at the behest of Floyd’s family, said that the two other officers’ actions also caused Floyd to stop breathing.

“We can see after a little bit less than four minutes that Mr. Floyd is motionless, lifeless,” Baden said, adding he found no underlying health conditions in Floyd that caused his death.

Baden has worked on several high-profile cases, including the 2014 death of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being choked by police in New York City.

Baden countered the argument that if Floyd could speak then he could breathe.

“Many police are under the impression that if you can talk, that means you’re breathing. That is not true,” Baden said. “I am talking right now in front of you and not taking a breath.”

MORE CHARGES DEMANDED

Antonio Romanucci and Ben Crump, the attorneys representing the Floyd family, said that all four officers at the scene should be facing charges, not just Chauvin.

Crump added the independent autopsy and video evidence make it clear that Floyd was dead while he was still lying on the street with police atop him.

“That ambulance was his hearse,” he said.

Crump said the Floyd family wants to see charge lodged against all four officers who were at the scene - and for Chauvin, who kneed Floyd’s neck, to be facing first-degree murder charges.

But they are also seeking an end to the violent protests that have beset the United States to end.

“George died because he needed a breath, a breath of air,” Crump said. “I implore you all to join his family in taking a breathtaking a breath for justice, taking a breath for peace.”

...
Tags: autopsy report, george floyd, minneapolis riots, post mortem report, homicide


Latest From World

Police officers are seen securing the area around Radio City Music Hall after breaking up a large crowd attempting to vandalize the iconic New York City Landmark after continued protests against the death of George Floyd. (AP)

Four police officers shot amid protests in US after Trump vows to bring in military

A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases. (AP Photo)

Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,75,000

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection. (AFP Photo)

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Terrence Floyd speaks to a group gathered at the site where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago. (Photo- AFP)

Violence won't bring back Floyd, says victim’s brother



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Four police officers shot amid protests in US after Trump vows to bring in military

Police officers are seen securing the area around Radio City Music Hall after breaking up a large crowd attempting to vandalize the iconic New York City Landmark after continued protests against the death of George Floyd. (AP)

Violence won't bring back Floyd, says victim’s brother

Terrence Floyd speaks to a group gathered at the site where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago. (Photo- AFP)

Amid racial unrest, Trump brands himself 'president of law and order'

Donald Trump declares himself 'president of law and order' amid protests. (AP Photo)

Anger against police murders hits Trump’s doorstep, president takes shelter in bunker

US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Curfew in Washington after protests near White House

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham