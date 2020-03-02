World America 02 Mar 2020 Ivanka-Diljit banter ...
World, America

Ivanka-Diljit banter over Taj Mahal visit leaves netizens ROFL

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2020, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 6:16 pm IST
Meanwhile, twitterati in the US seemed to be wondering what the tamasha was all about
Diljit on Sunday shared a photoshopped image where he is seen slumping on the same bench as Ivanka at the famed Taj Mahal in Agra (Twitter Photo)
 Diljit on Sunday shared a photoshopped image where he is seen slumping on the same bench as Ivanka at the famed Taj Mahal in Agra (Twitter Photo)

Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh is one hilarious guy in real life as well, as we all already know. His unrequited love for Kendall Jenner became talk of the town after him admitting it on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. His comments on Jenner’s Instagram posts leave fans in splits.

Looks like the actor has made a famous friend this time with his quirky Twitter. And the celebrity we are talking about is none other than US president Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump.

 

Earlier on Sunday, Diljit shared a photoshopped image where he is seen slumping on the same bench as Ivanka at the famed Taj Mahal in Agra. Captioning the picture as “Me & Ivanka”, he wrote “Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?).” Not something the Diljit we know wouldn’t do, right?

 

But little did he expect that Ivanka herself would reply to his funny post. The US president’s daughter decided to play along and retweeted Diljit’s post giving it her own spin to the fun game. She captioned her post: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Besides Diljit, a huge number of netizens (Indians)— going by the comments on the tweet exchange—got all excited and joined the fun. Diljit replied “OMG Athithi devo bhava Thnx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL (Who was saying what now?).”

However, it was not just Diljit who was showing off his high-profile connection with the daughter of the POTUS. Several other twitter users commented on Diljit’s picture, telling him that he had missed the bus as they were already in the game before him. What followed was a meme fest on Twitter. Ivanka seems to have loved the attention she was getting even after her visit to India. She also retweeted one of the comments, saying “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!”.

While twitter users are having a gala time retweeting all of this, followers of Ivanka are wondering what the tamasha was all about. Indian twitterati are the wittiest! Whatsay? 

...
Tags: diljit dosanjh, koffee with karan, kendall jenner, ivanka trump, us president donald trump, taj mahal, retweet, netizens, instagram, photoshopped image, diljit dosanjh funny, diljit dosanjh twitter, indian actor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Diljit Dosanjh’s Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kylie Jenner admiration

Latest From World

Nurses assemble plastic face shields at a hospital designated for the coronavirus patients in Wuhan. AFP Photo

Moscow confirms first case of Covid 19

This aerial photo taken on February 7, 2020 shows an overview of the Thammasat Urban Farming Green Roof, designed by landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom, at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. AFP Photo

Thailand's innovative battle against the climate crisis

This aerial photo taken on February 7, 2020 shows an overview of the Thammasat Urban Farming Green Roof, designed by landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom, at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. AFP Photo

Thailand's innovative battle against the climate crisis

Faithfuls listens to Pope Francis speech as he delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peters Square, at the Vatican. AFP Photo

What's so controversial about Vatican’s Pope Pius XII's archives?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Coronavirus claims second life in US, a nurse

The first known death in the U.S. due to the coronavirus occurred at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash. The man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case, health officials in Washington state said. AP photo

First virus death no reason to panic: Trump to Americans

President Donald Trump talks to the media as he leaves the White House (PTI Photo)

Pete Buttigieg ends campaign, exits US presidential race

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center. AFP Photo

Biden revives White House hopes with big South Carolina win

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election-night rally on February 29, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina (AFP)

US sees first death in COVID 19, Washington state declares emergency

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus in Kirkland, Washington. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham