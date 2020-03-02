Ivanka-Diljit banter over Taj Mahal visit leaves netizens ROFL

Diljit on Sunday shared a photoshopped image where he is seen slumping on the same bench as Ivanka at the famed Taj Mahal in Agra (Twitter Photo)

Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh is one hilarious guy in real life as well, as we all already know. His unrequited love for Kendall Jenner became talk of the town after him admitting it on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. His comments on Jenner’s Instagram posts leave fans in splits.

Looks like the actor has made a famous friend this time with his quirky Twitter. And the celebrity we are talking about is none other than US president Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump.

Earlier on Sunday, Diljit shared a photoshopped image where he is seen slumping on the same bench as Ivanka at the famed Taj Mahal in Agra. Captioning the picture as “Me & Ivanka”, he wrote “Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?).” Not something the Diljit we know wouldn’t do, right?

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

But little did he expect that Ivanka herself would reply to his funny post. The US president’s daughter decided to play along and retweeted Diljit’s post giving it her own spin to the fun game. She captioned her post: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Besides Diljit, a huge number of netizens (Indians)— going by the comments on the tweet exchange—got all excited and joined the fun. Diljit replied “OMG Athithi devo bhava Thnx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL (Who was saying what now?).”

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊



HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

However, it was not just Diljit who was showing off his high-profile connection with the daughter of the POTUS. Several other twitter users commented on Diljit’s picture, telling him that he had missed the bus as they were already in the game before him. What followed was a meme fest on Twitter. Ivanka seems to have loved the attention she was getting even after her visit to India. She also retweeted one of the comments, saying “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!”.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

While twitter users are having a gala time retweeting all of this, followers of Ivanka are wondering what the tamasha was all about. Indian twitterati are the wittiest! Whatsay?