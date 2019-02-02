search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Good chance' of declaring emergency to build proposed border wall: Trump

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Donald Trump said there is a 'good chance' that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border.
The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier (File Photo)
 The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier (File Photo)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border to prevent flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier.

 

"I think there is a good chance we will have to do that," Trump told White House reporters when asked if he will declare emergency to build the contentious border wall.

"We are building the wall...We are doing things right now," he added.

Asserting that he has "a very strong legal standing" on the issue of declaring emergency, Trump said, "We haven't declared the national emergency yet, but we are building the wall...You will hear the State of the Union and let's see what happens."

...
Tags: donald trump, us-mexico border wall
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

President Donald Trump has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue (File Photo)

Trump says trade deficit with China cannot be allowed

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram’s crime 'offended all human sensibility.' (Photo:West Midlands Police)

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

The university in Detroit's Farmington Hills was part of an undercover operation by the Department of Homeland Security (Representational Image)

Indian embassy opens hotline for students detained by US authorities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
 

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
 

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.
 

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram’s crime 'offended all human sensibility.' (Photo:West Midlands Police)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian embassy opens hotline for students detained by US authorities

The university in Detroit's Farmington Hills was part of an undercover operation by the Department of Homeland Security (Representational Image)

Wall talk a waste of time, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

Elon Musk releases tesla patents to ‘save earth’

Elon Musk

Second Trump-Kim summit planned for Vietnam

The White House last month announced the second meeting between the two leaders will be held in late February (File Photo)

Attorneys cry foul as 130 students arrested in US immigration fraud

In what the authorities called a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham