search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

‘Vicious cycle’ of rape of young girls in India, Pak heartbreaking: UN

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
In India, an eight-month-old baby girl was raped last week by her 28-year-old cousin in New Delhi.
‘What is clear is that no country on this planet is immune from the scourge of violence against women, violence against girls. We see it in all country, north, south, east and west,’ Dujarric said. (Photo: AP)
  ‘What is clear is that no country on this planet is immune from the scourge of violence against women, violence against girls. We see it in all country, north, south, east and west,’ Dujarric said. (Photo: AP)

United Nations: The recent incidents of sexual assault on young girls in India and Pakistan are "heart breaking", the spokesperson of the UN chief said, underlining that the world body is trying to address the issue through access to education and women empowerment.

He was responding to questions on recent incidents of rapes in India and Pakistan.

 

In India, an eight-month-old baby girl was raped last week by her 28-year-old cousin in New Delhi, a shocking incident that outraged the nation.

While in Pakistan in December, a seven-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered allegedly by a serial killer, triggering a national outcry.

"I think these two cases you referred to are heart- breaking," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said while answering a question on UN's advice for the two countries on this "vicious cycle".

"What is clear is that no country on this planet is immune from the scourge of violence against women, violence against girls. We see it in all country, north, south, east and west," Dujarric said.

Through various programmes, through UN-Women, UNFPA [United Nations Population Fund], UNICEF [United Nations Children's Fund] and others, the UN is working with governments to try to get messages through to communities to respecting girls, to respecting women, he said.

"It's about equal rights. It's about access to health.

It's about access to education. It's about empowerment of women. Through a number of its development programmes, the UN is trying to face the issue," said the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General.

Tags: rape, united nations, antonio guterres, stephane dujarric
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glitter is so toxic that scientists want it banned

Glitter is made from tiny pieces of plastic and the toxic microbeads that have been banned from cosmetics. (Photo: Instagram/ glitterparadis)
 

Xiaomi replaces Vivo as 5th largest global smartphone vendor

China’s Xiaomi replaced domestic rival Vivo to occupy the spot of the world’s fifth-largest smartphone maker after its smartphone shipment grew 74.5 per cent to 92.4 million units in the year.
 

Face of Money: After Putin, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

Threats forced Daria Marchenko, 35, and Daniel Green, 34, to leave their homeland in November 2016. They now lead an itinerant life, travelling and exhibiting their work in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: AFP)
 

13-year-old caught by mum raping another boy, hands him over to police

At a youth court in Poole, a judge heard how the boy's mother reported her own son to police after she caught him in the act with the schoolboy. (Representational image)
 

Katrina makes interesting revelations on Ranveer, Alia and Kriti on TV show

Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh.
 

Doctors remove a record breaking 34 kg tumour from woman's ovaries

Such large tumours are common among women as compared to men since their bodies are designed to carry more weight in the abdomen (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Discovery of Rohingya mass graves has US ‘deeply, deeply troubled’

‘We are deeply, deeply troubled by those reports of mass graves,’ State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a regular news briefing. (Photo: File)

Pak victim, supporter of terrorism, don’t intend military action inside: Pentagon

Donald Trump, in a New Year’s Day tweet, accused the country of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ and providing 'safe haven' to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. (Photo: File)

Georgia sisters convicted for killing 3-yr-old with baseball bat over cupcake

The boy's family was originally told that he had choked on a cupcake. This was disproven when the coroner ruled that he had died from blunt force trauma. (Photo: File/Representational)

Gun goes off at US school again, 12-yr-old girl held; 5 wounded

The incident triggered a lockdown of the campus and a neighbouring high school. Parents swarmed the area seeking to be re-united with their children. (Photo: File/Representational)

Fidel Castro's eldest son Fidelito commits suicide after battle with depression

Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as 'Fidelito' because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham