US man kills woman, then turns to cops and yells ‘kill me’

Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
The New Year's Eve shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower shortly after 10 pm Tuesday.
Omaha: Police in Nebraska fatally shot a suspect at an apartment complex after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me," Omaha police said Wednesday.

Officers then found a woman dead inside an apartment that was the location of the domestic disturbance that prompted the call to police. Authorities believe the suspect shot her before confronting the officers.

 

Police said in a news release that three responding officers knocked on the apartment door and identified themselves, then heard a woman scream and plead repeatedly, “No, Terry.”

The officers kicked in the door and heard gunfire, police said. They radioed that shots were fired and moved back from the doorway. Moments later, police said, 57-year-old Terry Hudson came out of the apartment with a raised handgun. Two officers shot at Hudson, who died from his injuries.

The woman, identified as Dana Wells, 58, was found dead inside the apartment.

One of the officers was shot in the left leg during the shootout with Hudson. That officer was treated and released at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, police said.

Police said the officers’ body cameras captured Hudson wielding a gun and yelling “kill me” as he came out of the apartment, just prior to the exchange of gunfire. A firearm was recovered next to Hudson’s body.

Two witnesses told detectives that Hudson and Wells were earlier involved in a violent argument, prompting both witnesses to call 911. One witness said Hudson was pointing a gun.

Neighbours said they weren't sure if they heard fireworks or gunshots.

“I didn't hear anything, but like I said everybody's been shooting tonight. I wasn't sure if it was fireworks or what it was,” Melody Jackson told KETV.

Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol are assisting the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigation Team and Omaha homicide investigators. The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The apartment complex is for low-income residents and is operated by the Omaha Housing Authority.

 

