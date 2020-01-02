World America 02 Jan 2020 Here is why hundreds ...
World, America

Here is why hundreds in US jumped into ice-cold water in Santa Hats to ring in 2020

AP
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.
Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition. (Photo: AP)
 Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition. (Photo: AP)

New York: 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.

Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.

 

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: new year 2020
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

Officers then found a woman dead inside an apartment that was the location of the domestic disturbance that prompted the call to police. (Photo: Representational)

US man kills woman, then turns to cops and yells ‘kill me’

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year's Day, an auspicious day for child birth around the world. (Photo: Representational)

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year's Day

Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to 'preemptively strike; at sources of terror. (Photo: File)

Irresponsible: Pakistan on new Army chief's 'pre-emptive strikes' remark

Pope Francis (file photo)

Pope Francis sorry for slapping woman devotee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US man kills woman, then turns to cops and yells ‘kill me’

Officers then found a woman dead inside an apartment that was the location of the domestic disturbance that prompted the call to police. (Photo: Representational)

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year's Day

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year's Day, an auspicious day for child birth around the world. (Photo: Representational)

2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Representational)

'Over in 6 seconds': Gun laws saved lives at Texas church, says Donald Trump

Democrats demanded at the fall session of Congress that Trump and his Republicans take action to restrict guns. (Photo: File)

Two dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed

The authorities have not provided information about a possible motive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham