search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US blocks USD 255 mn aid to Pak for 'providing safe haven to terrorists'

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Several US lawmakers came out in support of Trump adopting a tough approach on Pakistan.
'They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!' says Trump. (Photo: AFP/File)
 'They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!' says Trump. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: The United States has suspended its USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan for now, the White House has confirmed, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's response to terrorism on its soil.

The confirmation comes on the same day when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

 

"The United States does not plan to spend the USD 255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time," a senior administration official said on conditions of anonymity.

"The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan's actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," he said.

The US administration continues to review Pakistan's level of cooperation, the official said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, in his first tweet of the New Year, blasted the Pakistan leadership by saying that they have given America "nothing but lies and deceit" despite having received more than USD 33 billion in last 15 years.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said, clearly indicating that Pakistan would no longer receive any security aid from the US till the time it sees a change in behaviour from them in fight against terrorism.

Within hours, the Pakistani Defence Ministry fired back alleging that it has got "nothing but invective and mistrust" for all the actions it took in support of America's war against terrorism.

"Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis," the Pakistan Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

Trump who returned to the White House from Mar-a-Lago in Florida where he spent his Christmas and New Year vacation did not respond to shouted questions from reporters on "what is your plan on Pakistan?"

Several US lawmakers came out in support of Trump adopting a tough approach on Pakistan.

"I support the decision today by President Trump to end aid to Pakistan," Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma said.

"You're either with the US, or against us. We will always help our friends, but for too long, the US has propped up countries that do not share our goal to end terrorism. I'm proud to see our President take bold steps to put America first," Mullin said.

"I couldn't agree more," tweeted Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky.

"I've been fighting to end aid to Pakistan for years and will again lead the charge in the Senate," said Paul.

Samantha Vinograd, CNN's national security analyst spoke in favour of Trump's move.

"As a way to make it clear to the Pakistanis that enough is enough, if President Trump actually follows through, it could be an effective move," she said in an opinion piece published on the CNN website.

"It isn't the only step by any means, but it could be the right one," she said.

"Great start. Why give millions to countries who would harbor our enemies?" Trump's son Donald Trump Jr tweeted on Monday.

Tags: us blocks military aid to pak, us aid, terrorism, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Related Stories

Pakistan has given US nothing but lies, says Donald Trump


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hawaiian Airlines’ HA446 did a time travel from 2018 to 2017

The passengers onboard the Airbus A330 got to enjoy their New Year twice — simply by flying to a different country across the date line.
 

'Nigerian prince' scammer is allegedly a 67-year-old American man

US police arrest American man posing as a Nigerian prince to swindle money from people. (Photo: Facebook / Slidell Police Department)
 

Experts warn of the dangers of skin whitening

Skin whitening has dangerous repercussions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas recalls travelling to college in buses, and how people reacted to it

Prabhas in a still from 'Munna.'
 

Chocolate may go extinct in 40 years, says study

Cacao plants can only grow within a narrow strip of rainforested land roughly 20 degrees north and south of the equator. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian Premier League 2018: Which cricketers should teams retain before big auction?

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Foreign tourists among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

The aircraft, a single-propellor Cessna 208 Caravan belonging to the Nature Air domestic airline, came down in a mountainous area near the Pacific coastal beach town of Punta Islita in the country's Guanacaste peninsula, (Photo: AP)

It is so cold in US that sharks are dying

Two sharks were found dead on a shoreline. (Photo: Via web)

Russia’s probe makes US ‘look very bad’; quicken the procedure: Trump

Donald Trump added that he was not concerned about the ongoing investigation, which his lawyers insisted would be finished by Thanksgiving, as ‘everybody knows’ there was no Russian collusion. (Photo: File)

No action, no money: US to cut USD 255 mn aid to Pak for neglecting terror

The US, which has provided Pakistan more than USD 33 billion in aid since 2002, said in August that it was withholding the USD 255 million until Pakistan did more to crackdown on terrorist groups. (Photo: File/Representational)

2 dead, including shooter, in workplace gunfire in Southern California

A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham