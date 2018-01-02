Pakistan has given US nothing but lies, says Donald Trump

New Delhi/Washington: In a shock to Pakistan on New Year’s Day which will be music to India’s ears, US President Donald Trump, in a scathing attack on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion aid and said Islamabad has provided “safe haven” to terrorists.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools (sic),” Mr Trump said in a strongly worded tweet.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Mr Trump said in his first tweet of the year.

India’s efforts get boost from Trump

Both India and Afghanistan, which have been affected by Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, have left no stone unturned to draw global attention to the devious role played by the Pakistan Army and ISI. These efforts have received a big boost from the Trump administration that appears intent on hauling Pakistan over the coals on Islamabad’s policy of continuing to blatantly sponsor terrorism.

This is the strongest attack that has come from the US President. His remarks came days after the American media reported that the US is considering withholding $225 million in aid to Pakistan reflecting its dissatisfaction with the latter’s reluctance in the war against terrorism.

In November, the United States had strongly condemned release of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be “repercussions” for bilateral ties if Islamabad fails to take “decisive action” against the JuD chief.

Saeed, who carries a $10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

In his new South Asia Policy in August, President Trump had called for tougher measure against Pakistan if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.