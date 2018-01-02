search on deccanchronicle.com
Eminent Indians to talk at Harvard conference

Jan 2, 2018
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 3:24 am IST
Kamal Haasan will address the 15th edition of the annual India conference at Harvard University.
Washington: Eminent Indians, including Union minister Suresh Prabhu, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and movie superstar Kamal Haasan will address the 15th edition of the annual India conference at Harvard University.

The theme of this years conference, to be held on February 10 and 11, is ‘India Disruptive Innovations’.

 

The conference will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials, philanthropists, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India’s path to global leadership, a release said.

“We aim to bring together India’s thought leaders for a weekend of discussions and brainstorming sessions to unravel these exciting opportunities that lay ahead for our country,” said the event’s student organisers.

Other panelists include Telangana minister for IT, industry and commerce K.T. Rama Rao; BJP MP Poonam Mahajan; actress Divya Spandana who is in-charge of social media for Indian National Congress and Nitin Paranjpe, ex-CEO of Unilever India.

Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, author Amish Tripathi, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji are expected to speak.

