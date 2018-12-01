search on deccanchronicle.com
Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94

REUTERS, AFP
Published Dec 1, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 10:58 am IST
George H W Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.
 Former President George H W Bush dies at the age of 94 on Friday, November 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former US president George H W Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War and routed Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army but lost a chance for a second term after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge, died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

 

"George H W Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

 

 

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.

...
