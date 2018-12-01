Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94

Former President George H W Bush dies at the age of 94 on Friday, November 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former US president George H W Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War and routed Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army but lost a chance for a second term after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge, died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George H W Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94. pic.twitter.com/oTiDq1cE7h — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.