search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will be out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Windies elect to bat in Thiruvananthapuram
 
World, America

Trump plans to bypass Constitution to end US' 'citizenship by birth' rule

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Donald Trump said his first preference would be to make the changes through the Congress, which would be a permanent thing.
Donald Trump said that the issue would be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
 Donald Trump said that the issue would be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

Washington: Babies born in the United States to non-US nationals may soon not be eligible to be a naturalised citizen of the country. US President Donald Trump has said that no constitutional amendment is required to do away with the 'birthright citizenship' - the process by which babies born in the country to non-US nationals automatically become citizens - as this can be done with an executive order, bringing his tough stance on immigration ahead of the crucial mid-term elections next Tuesday.

In his latest hardline immigration rhetoric, the US President had on Tuesday expressed his intention to take the path of executive order to deny automatic citizenship to children born of non-American parents in the US, saying the birthright citizenship "has to end".

 

"Birthright citizenship is a very, very important subject. In my opinion, it's much less complex than people think. I think it says it very loud and clear in the Constitution that you don't have to go through the process of whatever they're talking about," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

"You don't need a Constitutional amendment for birthright citizenship. I believe that you can have a simple vote in Congress or it's even possible - in my opinion, this is after meeting with some very talented legal scholars - that you can do it through an executive order," said the US President.

At the same time, Donald Trump said his first preference would be to make the changes through the Congress, which would be a permanent thing. "I would rather do it through Congress because that's permanent. But I really believe we can do it through executive order," he said.

Donald Trump said that the issue would be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court.

"Just so you understand, a person comes in - was never in our country before - has a baby, now all of a sudden the baby is a US citizen. And through chain migration and other things, many other people come in through the baby, it's ridiculous," Donald Trump said.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers continued to criticise Donald Trump for his view on birthright citizenship.

"This form of citizenship is explicitly enshrined in the 14th Amendment and cannot be undone by presidential fiat. But President Trump doesn't understand that, or care to, as he has apparently decided that flippantly threatening to upend the Constitution to exploit anti-immigrant sentiment is good politics," Senator Patrick Leahy said.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that this is just another attempt to scare the electorate, with no basis in the Constitution, and to distract the country from the xenophobia and intolerance that has defined the first two years of the Trump Presidency.

"Democrats are offering a better deal, For the People, which put the people first. It means lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices; it means increases in pay through strong economic growth by rebuilding America; and, it means rooting out corruption and ensuring that Washington works for the people," she said.

...
Tags: us citizenship, donald trump, us midterm elections, us immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Windies elect to bat in Thiruvananthapuram

India will be out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

No beef over beef! BCCI tells Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India menu

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India’s menu during the upcoming tour, starting later this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

Parvathy
 

New Hyundai Santa Fe coming to India; will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Hyundai is likely to bring back the Santa Fe to India.
 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Don't want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions, says US

The United States is preparing to impose the new sanctions on Iran's oil industry after Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal between Tehran and other global powers earlier this year, but is also considering offering waivers to some allies that rely on Iranian supplies. (Photo: AP | File)

Khashoggi murder outcry threatens US-Saudi ties, says Saudi Prince

Turki's address came after Istanbul's chief prosecutor on Tuesday said that Khashoggi was suffocated in a premeditated killing and his body was then dismembered. (Photo: File)

Indian-American couple honoured with Roy M Huffington Award in US

Marie and Vijay Goradia received the Roy M Huffington Award here recently. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump faces widespread criticism for decision to end birthright citizenship

Trump, in an interview with Axios, has said birthright citizenship 'has to end' and that it would 'with an executive order.' (Photo: File)

Indian couple dies in California's Yosemite National Park while taking selfie: report

The couple, who through their social media posts chronicled their travelling adventures, also wrote a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'. (Photo: Instagram/holidaysandhappilyeverafters)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham