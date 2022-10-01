  
World America 01 Oct 2022 US, allies not ' ...
World, America

US, allies not 'intimidated' by Vladimir Putin: Joe Biden

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 10:46 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 10:46 am IST
US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
 US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Friday the United States and NATO will not be intimidated by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and warned that the Western alliance would defend "every inch" of its territory if attacked.

"America and its allies are not going to be intimidated," he said in remarks at the White House. Putin is "not going to scare us."

Biden then addressed the Kremlin leader directly, pointing his finger into the television camera as he warned against any attack spilling beyond Ukraine onto NATO territory.

"America's fully prepared, with our NATO allies, to defend every single inch of NATO territory," he said. "Mr Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying: every inch."

Biden was speaking shortly after Putin presided over a ceremony in Moscow to declare that Russia has annexed four more regions of Ukraine, although Western-armed Ukrainian troops continue to battle to restore control there.

Putin and multiple supporters have suggested that having declared the swath of Ukraine to belong to Russia, the Kremlin could now legitimately resort to nuclear weapons to defend what it says is Russian territory.

Biden called out his Russian counterpart's "reckless words and threats" but dismissed Friday's ceremony as a "sham routine that he put on" to show strength, while instead demonstrating that "he's struggling."

Shortly after, Biden's top national security official said while there is a chance of Putin resorting to nuclear weapons, this doesn't appear imminent.

"There is a risk, given all the loose talk and nuclear saber rattling by Putin, that he would consider this and we've been equally clear about what the consequences would be," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"We do not presently see indications about the imminent use of nuclear weapons."

Sullivan underlined that Washington was communicating privately but "directly with Russia about the kind of decisive response the United States would have."

 

- More supplies for Ukraine -

 

The United States has walked a thin line since Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February by funneling ever greater military support to Kyiv while not getting directly involved -- yet also guarding against potential for a spillover.

Sullivan noted that multiple reinforcements had been sent to boost Europe-based US forces, saying that they were ready if Russia escalated.

"We feel we have in place right now the capacity to respond to any contingency," Sullivan said.

With Ukraine's army making new headway against the Russian invaders in the east, Washington is maintaining the pace of new deliveries in ammunition and weapons.

There will be "another announcement of immediate security assistance to announce next week," Sullivan told reporters, noting that the US government had also just pledged a longer term delivery of weapons to Ukraine, including 18 new Himars multiple rocket systems that must first be manufactured.

Congress on Friday approved a further national spending bill that includes $12.3 billion more in military aid for Ukraine.

"This new grant assistance is a further demonstration of US confidence in Ukraine and will support critical government operations and provide relief to Ukrainian people suffering under Russia's brutal war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Meanwhile, addressing the mysterious explosion at the major Nord Stream natural gas underwater pipeline from Russia to western Europe, Biden echoed other Western leaders saying it was "a deliberate act of sabotage."

He did not say who the United States believes is behind the attack but he described Russian allegations that Washington was involved as "disinformation and lies."

"We'll work with our allies to get to the bottom (of) exactly, precisely what happened," he told reporters.

"At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we're going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened," Biden said, adding that the United States is already working with allies to "enhance the protection of this critical infrastructure."

...
Tags: russian president vladimir putin, us president joe biden, nato alliance
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

India's permanent representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj (ANI)

India abstains from UN vote that condemns Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions

The Moscow-appointed heads of Kherson region Vladimir Saldo and Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik react after signing treaties formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy, at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions

A policeman guards at the edge of Red Square in central Moscow on September 29, 2022, as the square is sealed prior to a ceremony of the incorporation of the new territories into Russia. (Photo: AFP)

Kremlin announces Ukraine annexation ceremony for Friday

Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images via AFP)

People trapped, hospital damaged after Ian swamps SW Florida



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

New York's Times Square to become 'Gun-Free Zone'

People walk past a

India joins 100 countries in vote to let Ukraine Prez address UN virtually

United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)

US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists

Demonstrators gather outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall to protest against the decision to scrap constitutional right to abortion, in London. (Ashlee Ruggels/PA via AP)

Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci tests COVID positive, has mild symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, liver stabbed and damaged

Salman Rushdie (AP file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->