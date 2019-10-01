World America 01 Oct 2019 'They are obsessed': ...
World, America

'They are obsessed': Jaishankar questions bid to 'hyphenate' India with Pakistan

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 8:45 am IST
By that logic then, India should not do anything which would bring Pakistan into the conversation at all, Jaishankar said.
Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370, Jaishankar said, adding he has a very little tolerance for that. (Photo: File)
 Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370, Jaishankar said, adding he has a very little tolerance for that. (Photo: File)

Washington: Questioning bids to "hyphenate" India with Pakistan following nullification of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said it is being done by those who are obsessed with the post-August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

You are really being very semantic about it. How do you hyphenate a country, which is one-eighth of your economic size, which is 'reputationally' your exact opposite? Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters, virtually taking exceptions to India and Pakistan being talked of in the same breath.

 

The external affairs minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being "hyphenated" once again following abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status after nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution.

By that logic then, India should not do anything which would bring Pakistan into the conversation at all, he said. So, let's not talk Afghanistan. In fact, let's not talk South Asia. So, my sense is people are over obsessed about it, he said. Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370, Jaishankar said, adding he has a very little tolerance for that.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: article 370, kashmir issue, s jaishankar
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Xi vowed Monday to continue to

'No force' can shake this nation: Xi Jinping as China marks 70 years

Dr Manmohan Singh

Pakistan may invite Dr Manmohan Singh to open Kartarpur corridor

A transcript of the conversation released by the White House showed that Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. (Photo: File)

A whistleblower, a transcript... the many players in Trump's impeachment drama

'He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation,' Qureshi said. (Photo:AP)

Pak to invite former PM Manmohan Singh to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'No force' can shake this nation: Xi Jinping as China marks 70 years

Xi vowed Monday to continue to

A whistleblower, a transcript... the many players in Trump's impeachment drama

A transcript of the conversation released by the White House showed that Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. (Photo: File)

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)

Here are the key players of the Donald Trump-Ukraine controversy

(Photo: File)

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' it

The Malaysian prime minister in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday said that there may be reasons for India's action in Jammu and Kashmir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham