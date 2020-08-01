130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
World America 01 Aug 2020 Mexico now has third ...
World, America

Mexico now has third highest coronavirus death toll in the world

AP
Published Aug 1, 2020, 8:38 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 8:38 am IST
Health officials also confirm Mexico, with twice the population of Britain, has had more than 424,000 coronavirus cases during the pandemic
A cleaning worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a public tranport van in Mexico City. (AFP)
 A cleaning worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a public tranport van in Mexico City. (AFP)

Mexico City: Mexico has become the country with the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, behind the United States and Brazil.

Mexican health officials said Friday there were 688 deaths for the latest 24-hour reporting period, pushing the country’s total to 46,688. That put Mexico just ahead of the United Kingdom, which has 46,119, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University. Mexico’s population is double that of Britain.

 

The health officials also said Mexico now has had more than 424,000 confirmed coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

Also on Friday, nine state governors from opposition parties criticized what they call the federal government’s “confusing messages” on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

...
Tags: mexico, coronavirus deaths, covid-19 deaths mexico, britain coronavirus deaths


Latest From World

Sniffer dogs are best-known for detecting drugs, explosives and people but have also previously been trained to detect other diseases including malaria, cancer and Parkinson’s disease. (Representational Image: AFP)

Chilean dogs are getting trained to sniff out COVID-19

A protester rests on a protest shield. (AFP)

Portland had its first day without tear gas in weeks

US president Donald Trump. (AFP)

Trump says he will ban Tik Tok in US

Police detain an anti-mask protester in Melbourne. (AFP)

Australia's Victoria sees a drop in new COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

China trying to see if other countries will push back or not: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP)

Nobody likes me: Trump complains when asked about Fauci

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House. (AP)

Now Trump Jr gets a Twitter suspension over COVID misinformation video

Donald Trump Jr. posted a since-deleted tweet on Monday with a viral video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine. (AP)

Chinese hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna: US security official

Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as the world's biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP)

US coronavirus toll surpasses 150,000, nearly a quarter of world’s total

A member of the medical staff speaks to a patient who is treated with a helmet-based ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham