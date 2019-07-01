Cricket World Cup 2019

10 killed as plane crashes into hanger at airport in Texas

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 9:30 am IST
There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident, reported CNN.
Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time). (Representational Image)
 Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time). (Representational Image)

Houston: Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).

The incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board, said Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for the city of Addison.

 

There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident, reported CNN.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

