search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US blocks UN draft calling for restraint, investigation into clashes in Gaza

AFP
Published Apr 1, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
The proposed statement stressed the need to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.
In addition to the 16 Palestinians killed, more than 1,400 were wounded, 758 of them by live fire, with the remainder hurt by rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, according to the Gazan health ministry. (Photo: AFP)
  In addition to the 16 Palestinians killed, more than 1,400 were wounded, 758 of them by live fire, with the remainder hurt by rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, according to the Gazan health ministry. (Photo: AFP)

United Nations: The United States on Saturday blocked a draft UN Security Council statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation of clashes on the Gaza-Israel border that left 16 dead, diplomats said.

Clashes erupted as tens of thousands of Gazans protested near the border on Friday, with Israeli forces using tear gas and live fire to force back smaller numbers of demonstrators who approached within a few hundred yards (meters) of the heavily fortified border fence.

 

In addition to the 16 Palestinians killed, more than 1,400 were wounded, 758 of them by live fire, with the remainder hurt by rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, according to the Gazan health ministry.

Kuwait, which represents Arab countries on the council, presented the proposed statement, which called for an "independent and transparent investigation" of the violence.

The draft council statement also expressed "grave concern at the situation at the border."

And it reaffirmed "the right to peaceful protest" and expressed the council's "sorrow at the loss of innocent Palestinian lives."

Also Read: UN chief Guterres calls for investigation into recent violence at Gaza

The draft statement was circulated to the council on Friday, but on Saturday the United States raised objections and said it did not support its adoption, a Security Council diplomat said.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request from AFP for comment.

The proposed statement also called "for respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians," according to the draft seen by AFP.

Council members "called upon all sides to exercise restraint and prevent a further escalation," the draft said. 

The proposed statement stressed the need to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

Tags: unsc, gaza clashes, human rights law, gazan health ministry
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
 

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

Deepening its existing partnership with Humana, or even acquiring the company outright, could be a step toward turning its 4,700 or so US stores into healthcare centres that aim to attract more shoppers over 65. (Representational Image)
 

April Fools' Day 2018 epic tweets

Happy April Fools' Day!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

Deepening its existing partnership with Humana, or even acquiring the company outright, could be a step toward turning its 4,700 or so US stores into healthcare centres that aim to attract more shoppers over 65. (Representational Image)

Nasa to send 1st mission to study ‘heart’ of Mars

Mars is the exoplanet next door — a nearby example of how gas, dust and heat combine and arrange themselves into a planet.

Applicants may need to furnish social media info, email IDs for US visa

In addition to asking the visa applicants to provide their identifications or handles of their social media platform, they would also be asked to give details of their phone and mobile numbers used in the last five years. (Photo: File)

US wants visa applicants to submit phone, email, social media details

A document posted on the Federal Register on Thursday stated anyone who wants to come to the US on a non-immigrant visa will have to answer a list of questions under new rules. (Representational Image)

Argentinian teen footballers coaxed into prostitution with offers of boots, underwear

The shocking revelation of an illicit sex network operated at one of Argentina’s most prestigious and successful clubs was made after a 17-year-old told an Independiente psychologist he had been encouraged. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham