World America 01 Mar 2021 Trump may run for 20 ...
World, America

Trump may run for 2024; says we've gone from America first to America last in 1 month

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 10:55 am IST
In his speech, the former president reiterated his allegation that there was massive electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential elections
Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split votes of conservatives, and called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats. (AP)
 Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split votes of conservatives, and called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats. (AP)

Washington: In his first public speech since leaving office, former US president Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity while indicating that he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024 even as he slammed the Biden administration, claiming that the country has gone from America First to America Last" in just one month.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, the 74-year-old leader, who left the White House on January 20, stopped short of announcing to run for the president in 2024, although he gave enough indications that he is moving in that direction.

 

"We will take back the House. We will win the Senate and then a Republican president would triumph the White House. I wonder, who that will be," he said amidst cheers from his supporters at the annual session of the committee.

Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split votes of conservatives, and called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats in the 2022 mid-term polls.

Several Republican leaders, including his top critic Senator Mitt Romney, have said that they will support Trump in his presidential bid, if he wins the 2024 Republican party primary.

 

Romney has said that Trump will win the party's primary, if he decides to run for president again.

Opinion polls have shown that Trump, who is the first US president to have been impeached twice, is highly popular among Republican party members and supporters, and way ahead of others.

In a bid to galvanise his base, Trump, during his 90-minute speech, repeatedly attacked the Democrats and President Joe Biden.

"We will persist and we will prevail. We are tougher than they (Democrats) are. We are stronger than they are. Together in the coming years, we will carry forward the torch of American liberty," he said, alleging that the policies of the Biden administration were taking the country on the path of socialism and vowed to not let the country move in that direction.

 

Tearing into the 40-day rule of the Biden administration, Trump also said that it was "anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science".

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad it would be and how far Left they would go.

"In just one short month, we have gone from 'America First' to America Last'," Trump said.

Listing out some of the key achievements of his administration, Trump asserted that he handed Biden's new administration a modern-day medical miracle in terms of vaccines for COVID-19.

 

I pushed the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) like they have never been pushed before. They have never been pushed like I pushed them. I didn't like them at all, but once we got it done, I said I now love you very much', he said.

He also accused Biden of opening up borders for illegal immigrants.

"Trumpism means strong borders. It means law enforcement, very strong protection for the Second Amendment, support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years," Trump said.

In his speech, the former president reiterated his allegation that there was massive electoral fraud in the November 2020 presidential elections and asserted that he had actually won it.

 

However, poll officials and Congress have certified that the election's results were in favour of Biden.

Trump's allegations of electoral malpractice have been thrown out by various US courts, including the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: donald trump, trump may run for 2024 elections, america first to america last in 1 month, ruled out forming a new party, 2022 mid-term polls
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Buddhist monks lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 27, 2021. 'CRPH' in the placards stand for 'Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.' (AP)

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (L) during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama and a file photo taken on April 12, 2018 of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman poses at La Moncloa palace in Madrid. (AFP)

US says Saudi crown prince approved Jamal Khashoggi murder but spares him sanctions

Brazil health ministry signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. (AFP)

Brazil signs COVID-19 vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech

Anti-coup protesters display images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Social media giant Facebook announced Thursday it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar's military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army's seizure of power on Feb. 1. (AP)

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

House rests Trump impeachment case, defense begins Friday

David Schoen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, talks to reporters as he departs the U.S. Capitol on the third day of Trump's second impeachment trial on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)

Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with House impeachment managers, speaks to the press after the Senate voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2021. (Alex Edelman / AFP)

Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan played key role in NASA Mars rover landing

Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan (Twitter@ParveenKaswan)

Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists

Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston (AP)

US in mourning over 500,000 COVID deaths, UK sees hope

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, hold a moment of silence and candelight ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives to Coronavirus on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. President Joe Biden called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham