  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World America 01 Jan 2023 Canada to require CO ...
World, America

Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2023, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 10:32 am IST
A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)
 A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Ottawa: Canada plans to temporarily require people flying from China, Hong Kong and Macao to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Canada.

The requirement will apply to all air travellers aged two and older from the three countries and will begin on Jan. 5, the federal government said in a news release Saturday.

“These planned health measures will apply to air travellers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status,” the release said. “They are temporary measures, in place for 30 days, that will be reassessed as more data and evidence becomes available.”

The United States announced on Wednesday it would require all travellers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing's rapid easing of COVID-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases.

The Canadian government said its new testing measure is "in response to the surge of COVID-19 in the People's Republic of China and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases.”

People will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline, taken no more than two days before their departure, before boarding a flight to Canada.

The test can be either molecular, such as a PCR test, or an antigen test from a telehealth service or an accredited laboratory or testing provider, the release said.

Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before their flight leaves, but not more than 90 days, can provide the airline with proof of their positive test instead.

"Since the start, our Government has taken the necessary steps to keep Canadians safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement. “Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

...
Tags: canada restrictions on travel from china hong kong, canada temporary covid measures
Location: Canada, Ontario, Ottawa


Latest From World

Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland as New Year celebrations begin in New Zealand on Sunday. — PTI

Revellers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus

In this file photograph taken on December 25, 2005, Pope Benedict XVI delivers his first Christmas Day

Former pope Benedict XVI passes away

The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (AFP file image)

WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, Seoul's military said, adding a final salvo to Pyongyang's record-breaking blitz of launches this year. (AP file image)

North Korea fires ballistic missiles capping record year of tests



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Five killed by North Carolina shooter, suspect "contained"

Police gather at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2022. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been â€œcontainedâ€ at a residence in the area. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia. (AP file photo)

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

Many people don't realised, for instance, that the Amazon forest produces close to 20 percent of the world's oxygen, the planet's lungs, so to speak. (Image: AP)

Biden at 80: A ''respecter of fate'' mulls 2nd White House bid

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: Biden

US President Joe Biden. — AP
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->