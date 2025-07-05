Alligator Alcatraz: US's New and Controversial Immigration Detention Center

A new and controversial immigration detention center, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," has been established in the Florida Everglades, west of Miami.



This facility, named for its remote location in swampland inhabited by alligators and pythons, has been designed to deter escapes, reminiscent of the infamous Alcatraz prison. The center features tents, trailers, extensive barbed wire, and security cameras.

The primary aim of Alligator Alcatraz is to streamline the deportation process, particularly for individuals arrested by Florida law enforcement under a federal program. Initially, the facility is set to accommodate approximately 3,000 detainees, with plans for expansion to potentially hold 5,000.

The rapid construction of this detention center was enabled by emergency powers invoked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnering significant support from former President Donald Trump, who has publicly toured the site. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Florida Attorney General proposed the Everglades as a suitable site for immigration detention.

Despite these developments, the facility has faced severe criticism from human rights and environmental groups. Concerns about inhumane conditions, the harsh and isolated environment, and the detrimental impact on the fragile Everglades ecosystem have sparked widespread alarm. Many view the establishment of this center as a politically motivated maneuver aimed at expanding immigration enforcement and showcasing a strict approach to immigration policy.

Media coverage of the facility has also highlighted the challenges faced by reporters on-site. Journalist Yvette Lewis expressed her discomfort, stating in Spanish, "Oh my gosh, I can't talk. My face is full, full of mosquitoes." After a brief application of bug spray, she doused herself more generously to combat the swarms. Similarly, reporter Alexis Boentes struggled to conduct his report while swatting at pests on his face. (NBC 6 South Florida)

As Alligator Alcatraz begins its operation, scrutiny continues over the extreme heat conditions and potential environmental repercussions, despite assurances from state officials about 24/7 air conditioning. Critics remain concerned about the effects on both the detainees and the surrounding ecosystem in the Everglades.

This article is authored by Akshara Ramachandran as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle