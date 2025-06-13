 Top
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Thailand After Bomb Threat

13 Jun 2025 11:59 AM IST

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight Al 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

Air India

BANGKOK: An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight Al 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.


