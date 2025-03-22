Ailing Stray Dog from Thane Finds New Home in Toronto
Rani, a stray dog from Thane, travels to Canada after being rescued and cared for by volunteers and an NGO
In a heart-warming tale of compassion, an ailing stray dog from Maharashtra's Thane city has found a new home in Canada thanks to the efforts of an NGO. Rani, who was found in a frail and fragile state in the Vartak Nagar locality of the city, was transported to Toronto, where she will begin a new life with her rescuer.
Salil Navghare, who was visiting from Toronto, spotted Rani at the building where his parents lived in December last year, said Nilesh Bhanage, a spokesperson of the Plants & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS).
Moved by her plight, Navghare, who had volunteered with the organisation, started looking after the canine, and she was placed in foster care at a temporary shelter while the NGO co-ordinated with a veterinarian who monitored her medical care.
Once Rani was deemed fit for travel, Navghare sought the help of a pet transporter who managed the necessary quarantine measures and paperwork required for her relocation. A generous friend of Navghare's then booked Rani's flight ticket. She boarded her flight to Paris on Thursday and reached her new home in Toronto on Friday.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
