Ailing Stray Dog from Thane Finds New Home in Toronto

In a heart-warming tale of compassion, an ailing stray dog from Maharashtra's Thane city has found a new home in Canada thanks to the efforts of an NGO. Rani, who was found in a frail and fragile state in the Vartak Nagar locality of the city, was transported to Toronto, where she will begin a new life with her rescuer.

Salil Navghare, who was visiting from Toronto, spotted Rani at the building where his parents lived in December last year, said Nilesh Bhanage, a spokesperson of the Plants & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS).

Moved by her plight, Navghare, who had volunteered with the organisation, started looking after the canine, and she was placed in foster care at a temporary shelter while the NGO co-ordinated with a veterinarian who monitored her medical care. Once Rani was deemed fit for travel, Navghare sought the help of a pet transporter who managed the necessary quarantine measures and paperwork required for her relocation. A generous friend of Navghare's then booked Rani's flight ticket. She boarded her flight to Paris on Thursday and reached her new home in Toronto on Friday.



