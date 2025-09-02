 Top
Home » World » Africa

Landslide in Sudan Kills 1,000, Village Wiped Out

Africa
AP
2 Sept 2025 11:18 AM IST

The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall

Landslide in Sudan Kills 1,000, Village Wiped Out
x
A devastating landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people (Representational image)

CAIRO: A devastating landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area said late Monday.

The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.
“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read.
The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the U.N. and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.
( Source : AP )
sudan landslides 
Sudan 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X