G20 'At Risk', Struggles To Resolve Global Crises: Macron

22 Nov 2025 6:25 PM IST

"The G20 may be coming to the end of a cycle," he told the gathering, which was boycotted by US President Donald Trump

G20 At Risk, Struggles To Resolve Global Crises: Macron
"We are struggling to resolve major crises together around this table," Macron said, warning: "The G20 is at risk and we are not collectively mobilising towards some priorities." — Internet

JOHANNESBURG: The G20 group of major world economies is "at risk" as it struggles to tackle international crises, French President Emmanuel Macron told fellow leaders at a G20 summit in Johannesburg. "The G20 may be coming to the end of a cycle," he told the gathering, which was boycotted by US President Donald Trump.

"We are struggling to resolve major crises together around this table," Macron said, warning: "The G20 is at risk and we are not collectively mobilising towards some priorities."

