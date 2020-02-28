World Africa 28 Feb 2020 COVID 19 reaches Sub ...
World, Africa

COVID 19 reaches Sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria reports first case

AFP
Published Feb 28, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
The case is of an Italian who returned to Lagos from virus-affected Milan
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Lagos: Nigeria on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter.

 

“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.”Prior to the case in Nigeria, just two cases had surfaced across all of Africa -- in Egypt and in Algeria -- a tally that had puzzled health specialists, given the continent's close economic ties with China.

The World Health Organization warned earlier this week that African health systems were ill-equipped to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak should cases start to proliferate on the continent.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19, nigeria covid-19, sub saharan africa


Related Stories

Covid-19 fear: Saudi Arabia cancels Umrah visas

Latest From World

AFP Photo

New Zealand, Lithuania confirm COVID 19 cases

A man sprays disinfectant as people wait in line to buy face masks from a department store in Seoul. AFP Photo

COVID 19 cases top 2,000 in South Korea, China reports 44 new deaths

urkish backed Syrian rebels enter the own of Saraqeb, in Idlib province, Syria on Thursday. AP Photo

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria as violence escelates in Idlib

Workers wearing protective facemasks are seen at a road construction in Wenzhou on February 27, 2020. China on February 27 reported 29 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly. (AFP)

China reports decline in new infections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

India offers USD 100 mn financial aid to Benin during President Kovind's state visit

The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. (Photo: File)

Watch: Nigerian man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

The video of the man has collected a ton of reactions on social media. (Instagram/otto_orondaam)

344-year-old Tortoise with 'healing powers', Alagba, oldest in Africa dies

A tortoise whose royal owners claimed was 344 years old years old has died in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomosho, southwest Nigeria, a spokesman said Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ @AlsoDamilare)

'Used and dehumanised': Over 300 boys and men found chained in Nigeria

One boy, held by the hand by a police officer as he walked unsteadily, had sores visible on his back that appeared consistent with injuries inflicted by a whip. (Representational Image)

Chaos in Harare as riot police disperse protesters

A woman lies on the road after being injured by police during protests in Harare on Friday. The main Opposition Movement For Democratic Change party is holding protests over deteriorating economic conditions in the country. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham