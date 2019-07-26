World Africa 26 Jul 2019 Indian-origin woman ...
World, Africa

Indian-origin woman in South Africa intervenes in fight between parents, kills father

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Jewan was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival from his stab wounds.
Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. (Representational Image)
 Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. (Representational Image)

Johannesburg: A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman in South Africa stabbed her father to death while trying to intervene in the fight between her estranged parents. The incident happened on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises where they were living.

Nekita Sukdeo had graduated with a law degree just two months ago.

 

A close family member told the media that there had been a history of quarrelling between the divorced couple -- Jewan and Nadira.

"During the dispute, Nekita got involved in the fight between her parents. From what we hear, she reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed him," the family member, who requested anonymity, told the weekly Post.

Jewan was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival from his stab wounds.

Nandakumar Das, the President of the ISKCON branch, declined to comment while the investigation proceeded. He said the incident was the result of "a domestic dispute".

The couple had divorced five years ago and Nadira, a Hare Krishna devotee, moved into the ISKCON facility.

The relative said that four months ago, in an attempt to reconcile, Jewan moved in with Nadira and their children.

"It takes a lot of hate, anger and frustration for someone to grab a knife and stab someone, especially your father," said the relative.

Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. She was released to attend her father's funeral and will appear in court again next month.

...
Tags: iskcon, nekita sukdeo, crime, murder
Location: South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal


Latest From World

The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Very good, growing relationship with India: US after Trump's Kashmir row

British police on Thursday charged four teenage boys over an alleged homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss in front of them on a London night bus. (Representational Image)

Four teens charged over London bus attack on lesbians

ety Perez fell to her haunches, a clenched hand covering her face as she wept, an arm clutching her small six-year-old son, who glared defiantly at the Mexican National Guard soldier blocking them from crossing into the United States. (Representational Image)

Heartbreaking photo captures mother, son pleading soldier to let them enter US

Government inspectors have long warned about the squalid conditions inside Border Patrol holding cells. (Photo: AFP)

‘Wasn’t given enough food, lost 26 pounds in border detention’: US teen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo' shoot nears end

Amitabh Bachchan's look in Gulabo Sitabo.
 

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

The Apple iPhone 11 will pave the way for the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Apple iPad Pro killer pops up in stunning press render

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will follow in the footsteps of the Tab S5e, which is arguably one of the best Android tablets in the world.
 

Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment

More than half of the respondents to the survey said they have been targeted over race, religion, ability, gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. (Photo: ANI)
 

Budget-friendly Moto E6 launched

The Moto E6 boasts a water repellent design and features a 13-megapixel camera with spot colour and portrait modes.
 

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Suicide bomber kills 6 officials, injures mayor

The Shabab, an Islamist extremist group with links to Al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Nigerian man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

The video of the man has collected a ton of reactions on social media. (Instagram/otto_orondaam)

DR Congo Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern: WHO

The year-old Ebola epidemic in eastern DR Congo, the second deadliest on record, has largely been contained to remote areas, but this week saw a patient diagnosed with the virus in provincial capital Goma, the first case in a major urban hub.

Indian-origin South Africans mark Nelson Mandela Day with acts of kindness

Mandela Day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact. (Photo: File)

Celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day, his legacy

He gained international acclaim for his activism, receiving more than 250 honours including the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham