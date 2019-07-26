Indian-origin woman in South Africa intervenes in fight between parents, kills father

Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. (Representational Image)

Johannesburg: A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman in South Africa stabbed her father to death while trying to intervene in the fight between her estranged parents. The incident happened on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises where they were living.

Nekita Sukdeo had graduated with a law degree just two months ago.

A close family member told the media that there had been a history of quarrelling between the divorced couple -- Jewan and Nadira.

"During the dispute, Nekita got involved in the fight between her parents. From what we hear, she reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed him," the family member, who requested anonymity, told the weekly Post.

Jewan was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival from his stab wounds.

Nandakumar Das, the President of the ISKCON branch, declined to comment while the investigation proceeded. He said the incident was the result of "a domestic dispute".

The couple had divorced five years ago and Nadira, a Hare Krishna devotee, moved into the ISKCON facility.

The relative said that four months ago, in an attempt to reconcile, Jewan moved in with Nadira and their children.

"It takes a lot of hate, anger and frustration for someone to grab a knife and stab someone, especially your father," said the relative.

Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. She was released to attend her father's funeral and will appear in court again next month.