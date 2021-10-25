World Africa 25 Oct 2021 Sudan PM, officials ...
World, Africa

Sudan PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent coup

AP
Published Oct 25, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires, security forces used tear gas to disperse them
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (AFP Photo)
 Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (AFP Photo)

Cairo: Sudan's interim prime minister and a number of senior government officials were arrested Monday, the information ministry said, describing the actions as a military coup.

The internet in the country was largely cut off and military forces closed bridges, according to the ministry's Facebook page. It said the whereabouts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok were not immediately known. Meanwhile, the country's state news channel played patriotic traditional music and scenes of the Nile river.

 

The country's main pro-democracy group and the largest political party urged people in separate appeals to take to the streets to counter the apparent military coup. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

A takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests two years ago.

 

Early Monday, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was deeply alarmed by reports of the military takeover.

Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan's civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir in protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

The information ministry said on its Facebook page that Hamdok was detained and taken to an undisclosed location. It said a number of officials were also detained and their whereabouts were not known.

 

Earlier Monday, two officials confirmed that at least five government figures were the detained. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The officials said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Hamdok. Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

 

Under Hamdok and the transitional council, Sudan has slowly emerged from years of international pariah status in which it existed under al-Bashir. The country was removed from the United States' state supporter of terror list in 2020, opening the door for badly needed international loans and investment. But the country's economy has struggled with the shock of a number economic reforms called for by international lending institutions.

There have been previous military coups in Sudan since it gained its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956. Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 military coup that removed the country's last elected government.

 

The arrests followed meetings by Feltman, the special U.S. envoy, with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan's state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

The Sudanese Communist Party called on workers to go on strike and mass civil disobedience after what it described as a full military coup orchestrated by the Sovereign Council's head Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said it had seen a significant disruption to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers early Monday.

 

Metrics corroborate user reports network disruptions appearing consistent with an internet shutdown, the advocacy group said. The disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and news coverage of incidents on the ground.

...
Tags: abdalla hamdok, sudan, sudan coup
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo


Latest From World

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo:PTI)

China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India

he CDC advises people not to buy any onions imported from Chihuahua, to throw away all onions that don’t have a sticker or packaging and to wash all surfaces and containers that may have touched the onions using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Hundreds sickened in US after onion-linked salmonella outbreak

Visual of the protests. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh: Protests held against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to promote his

Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Delta Covid variant likely driving huge infection surge in South African province

A young boy walks past a mural promoting vaccination for COVID-19 in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: AP)

South Africa says 12 million citizens 'probably' had coronavirus

Customers have their nails done near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation later in the day, as case numbers and death from Covid-19 hit the lowest in months. (AP)

Gurnah Nobel prize a 'victory for Tanzania and Africa': govt

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah poses for the media in Canterbury, England, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo:AP)

South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a clinic at Orange Farm, near Johannesburg. Pfizer has announced that a South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, the first time that the vaccine will be produced in Africa. (AP)

UK quarantines travelers from South Africa as one more Covid variant detected

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends a remote press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 23, 2020. - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->