Cricket World Cup 2019

World Africa 25 Jun 2019 Coup attempt thwarte ...
World, Africa

Coup attempt thwarted, military chief killed in Ethiopia

AP
Published Jun 25, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military officer and others within the military said PM Abiy Ahmed.
Security forces stand guard in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday. Ethiopia’s government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country’s military chief was shot dead. (Photo: AP)
 Security forces stand guard in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday. Ethiopia’s government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country’s military chief was shot dead. (Photo: AP)

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia’s government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital, Addis Ababa, and the country’s military chief was shot dead, the prime minister said Sunday.

The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military officer and others within the military on Saturday, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who made an address on the state broadcaster, wearing military fatigues, early Sunday.

 

In a related development, the head of Ethiopia’s military was shot dead in the capital also on Saturday, not long after the attack in Amhara.

In Amhara, soldiers attacked a building in which a meeting of regional officials was taking place, Nigussu Tilahun, spokesman for the prime minister, told a news conference Sunday. The regional president and at least two other officials were among the victims of that attack, he said.

The violent attack in Bahir Dar, capital of Amhara, was linked to the subsequent assassination of army chief Gen. Seare Mekonnen, who was shot dead by a bodyguard at his residence in Addis Ababa. A retired army general visiting the army chief at the time was also killed in the same attack, said the spokesman.

“There is a link between the two attacks,” Nigussu said.

The attack in Bahir Dar was allegedly led by a renegade brigadier who had recently been pardoned by Ethiopia’s prime minister after being jailed for some offenses. Most of the perpetrators of the attack in Bahir Dar have been apprehended and others are being hunted down, said the spokesman.

The U.S. Embassy reported gunfire in the capital Saturday and urged people to be careful.

In Bahir Dar residents told The Associated Press they could still hear gunshots late Saturday. Ethiopia’s internet appeared to be shut down on Sunday.

The attempted coup in Amhara is the latest challenge to Abiy, who was elected last year as a reform-minded young leader.

Abiy has captured the imagination of many with his political and economic reforms, including the surprise acceptance of a peace agreement with bitter rival Eritrea, the opening of major state-owned sectors to private investment and the release of thousands of prisoners including opposition figures once sentenced to death.

Along the way he has faced some challenges. In June 2018, only months in office, an attempt to hurl a grenade at Abiy caused a deadly explosion at a massive rally in support of the sweeping changes in Ethiopia. Nine police officials were arrested over that incident, state media reported.

In October rebellious Ethiopian soldiers protested over pay, causing a security incident in the capital. Ethiopia’s army is one of the largest in Africa.

The country is a key regional security ally for the United States and others in the restive Horn of Africa region.

...
Tags: ethiopia
Location: Ethiopia, Addis Abeba, Addis Abeba


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Anne McClain being helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she and the other astronauts landed in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. (Photo: AFP)

NASA astronauts, space station crew mates return to Earth after 204 days

‘The Baloch Republican Party and World Baloch Organisation have started an international awareness campaign (in this regard),’ President of Baloch Republican Party Brahumdagh Bugti said in a video message. (photo: ANI)

Pak using enforced disappearances to crush voices of the oppressed: Baloch activist

Qatar is the fourth country to provide a bailout package to Pakistan, after China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Twitter | @pid_gov)

Qatar to invest USD 3 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan

Syed Waseem Ali, who was from Hyderabad and lived in Fremont, was driving a Toyota and had Sela Henriquez as the passenger via the Lyft ride-hailing service, who were pronounced dead after the crash in San Francisco's Bayview District on Sunday, the SFGate reported. (Photo: Twitter/ GoFundMe.com)

26-year-old Hyderabad driver killed in hit-and-run in California



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

Meghan has always been a fan of delicate jewellery, opting for small bracelets and earrings rather than borrowing the rather heavier pieces from the royal collection like Kate does. (Photo: Instagram)
 

NASA astronauts, space station crew mates return to Earth after 204 days

Anne McClain being helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she and the other astronauts landed in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutee Chand wants Kangana Ranaut to be the lead actress for her biopic

Dutee grabbed the headlines after she revealed that she is a lesbian, and she’s engaged in a same-sex relationship with her friend. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Akshay Kumar's co-star Aarti Chabria gets married to Visharad Beedassy; see pic

Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Democracy prevailed over authoritative mindset: PM Modi on emergency

Emergency was aimed to control “internal disturbance”, for which the constitutional rights were suspended and freedom of speech and the press withdrawn. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk to launch today

Jeep Compass Trailhawk expected to be priced upwards of Rs 25 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi dies during trial in court

State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to the hospital. (Photo: AFP)

At least 30 dead, 40 injured in Nigeria triple suicide bombing

'The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,' Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded. (Representational Image)

Two AFP journalists beaten, detained in Central African Repulic

Charles Bouessel, 28, and Florent Vergnes, 30, said they were held for more than six hours and questioned three times on Saturday after having been brutally manhandled by members of the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB). (Representational Image)

Probe sought as Egypt’s first democratically elected prez Mohamed Morsi is buried

Mohamed Morsi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham