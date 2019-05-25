Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India's lower order will comprise match-winners like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) LIVE| ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ warm-up match, India in trouble as Kohli departs
 
World Africa 25 May 2019 Cyril Ramaphosa elec ...
World, Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa elected President by South African Parliament

PTI
Published May 25, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Former president Jacob Zuma, 77, resigned in February last year amid allegations of corruption and state capture.
Ramaphosa was a successful businessman before re-entering the political arena. (Photo:AP)
 Ramaphosa was a successful businessman before re-entering the political arena. (Photo:AP)

Johannesburg: Cyril Ramaphosa, the head of the African National Congress, has been officially elected President of South Africa by Parliament during its first sitting following the sixth general elections since anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was elected the first democratic president of the country.

Ramaphosa, 66, a former trade union leader, played an instrumental role in negotiations which led to a transition of power from the white minority apartheid government that ruled the country for decades.

 

Former president Jacob Zuma, 77, resigned in February last year amid allegations of corruption and state capture. Ramaphosa, who was elected unopposed in a process overseen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, will be officially sworn in on Saturday at a stadium in Pretoria, the first time a President's inauguration will be open to the public and not just invited guests.

He was a successful businessman before re-entering the political arena. Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet on Sunday, with great expectations that it will not include a number of long-serving ministers in the previous Cabinet who are facing serious allegations of corruption.

Two of those ministers -- Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba -- decided to withdraw from being named as Members of Parliament by the African National Congress (ANC) shortly before all members were sworn in before voting for the President. The South Africa Constitution requires voters to choose a party, which then selects members to go to the National Assembly, where they choose the President.

The ANC, beriddled with factionalism and public outcries about inaction against senior officials accused of corruption, won a majority in the May 8 elections, albeit reduced since the last elections.  

...
Tags: cyril ramaphosa, jacob zuma
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Trump and Abe are expected to discuss trade during talks on Monday. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump arrives in Japan as trade talk looms

A gung became active again in 2017 after more than a half century of slumber following a major eruption in 1963. (Representational Image)

Volcano in Bali erupts, briefly disrupting flights

The ISIS terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed the local NTJ for the bombings. (Photo:AP)

Sri Lanka freezes bank accounts of 41 terror suspects

The election supervisory agency earlier this week rejected Subianto’s complaint about the election’s integrity. (Photo:AP)

Losing Indonesian President elect Subianto challenges election in court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

While the face of the handset will retain the same design, the biggest cosmetic changes will be seen on the rear of the iPhone 11. (Photo: MacRumors)
 

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

Many women fleeing the jihadists are shunned by society and find it hard to marry. (Photo:AP)

1st malaria vaccine launched in Malawi

Malaria remains one of the world's leading killers, claiming the life of one child every two minutes.

Sudan erupts in anti-Bashir protest

Protesters rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, on Monday. Organisers behind the anti-government demonstrations said security forces attempted to break up a sit-in outside the military headquarters. (Photo: AP)

4,500-year-old burial ground discovered near Egypt's great pyramids

Ashraf Mohi, Director General of Giza Plateau, said the cemetery was re-used extensively during the Late Period. (Representational Image)

Ethiopian minister says black box still in good shape after crash

BEA shows the cockpit voice recorder from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham