World Africa 23 Dec 2019 18 Indians kidnapped ...
World, Africa

18 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST
The mission had taken up with the Nigerian government the kidnapping of the Indian crew of the vessel.
According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates. (Representational Image)
 According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates. (Representational Image)

Abuja: Eighteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel near the Nigerian coast on December 3, have been released, the Indian mission in Nigeria said on Sunday.

The Indian nationals were kidnapped from a Hong Kong-flagged vessel off the Bonny island after a group of pirates took control of it.

 

"Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December. Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

The mission had taken up with the Nigerian government the kidnapping of the Indian crew of the vessel.

According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian-origin, kidnapping, crime, indian navy
Location: Nigeria, Katsina


Latest From World

The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday. (Photo: File)

Pak govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

The national public broadcaster SABC is currently facing financial strain. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian-origin head of S Africa's news channel sacked over racist remarks

The email was time-stamped 11:04 am -- an hour and 31 minutes after Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with Zelensky ended, according to a summary of the conversation released by the White House. (Photo: File)

US moved to 'hold off' military aid to Ukraine 90 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call

Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump invites Boris Johnson to White House: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

14 people killed in attack on Protestant church in Burkina Faso

'I condemn the barbaric attack on the Protestant Church of Hantoukoura in the department of Foutouri which left 14 dead and several wounded,' President Roch Marc Christian Kabore tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @rochkaborepf)

President Kovind thanks Slovenia for supporting India's fight against terrorism

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)

7 students killed in Kenya classroom collapse

Debris of a collapsed school classroom in Nairobi. (Photo: ANI)

Kovind arrives in West African nation Benin, 1st visit by Indian head of state

Kovind arrived at the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport in Cotonou, the largest city in the West African country. (Photo: Twitter)

Over 20 killed in oil tanker explosion in west Uganda

'Apart from burning shops, stalls, and a market the fire also burnt two vehicles,' said Martial Tumusiime, police spokesman in the area. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham