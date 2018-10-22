search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

British tourist found dead with missing organs, Egypt authorities deny theft

AFP
Published Oct 22, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Accusing UK media of publishing 'flawed reports', Egyptian state information service (SIS) said allegations of 'organ theft are unfounded'.
David Humphries, 62, died in the seaside resort of Hurghada on the shores of the Red Sea on September 18. (Representational image)
 David Humphries, 62, died in the seaside resort of Hurghada on the shores of the Red Sea on September 18. (Representational image)

Cairo: Egyptian authorities on Sunday denied reports of alleged organ theft after the body of a British tourist who died suddenly while on holiday was returned home without some organs.

David Humphries, 62, died in the seaside resort of Hurghada on the shores of the Red Sea on September 18.

 

His body was returned to the UK where a second post-mortem ordered by a coroner discovered that his heart and some other organs had been removed, a British media outlet said in a report.

Accusing the UK media of publishing "flawed reports", the Egyptian state information service (SIS) said allegations of "organ theft are unfounded".

The statement said that samples were taken and the heart, parts of the liver, kidneys and other organs had been removed in order to establish the cause of death. It did not give an explanation as to why they had not been replaced. 

The service said the tourist had probably died of a heart attack, citing the medical report.

It also quoted his daughter Anita Goodall as saying that she did "not accuse anyone of having a hand in the death of her father".

In another case in Hurghada on August 21, travel operator Thomas Cook moved all its clients to another hotel after a British couple died in what their daughter called "suspicious" circumstances.

Egyptian authorities say John and Susan Cooper, who fell ill and died suddenly while staying at the five-star Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the resort, succumbed to the effects of an E coli infection.

...
Tags: uk tourist dies, organ theft, egyptian authorities
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botox cuts your chances of having an orgasm, here’s why

According to experts, those who smooth out their wrinkles with treatment are less likely to achieve orgasms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR could be facing a bumpy start

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

South Africa: Scandal-tainted prez Zuma 'agrees' to step down but no date specified

'The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country,' he said. (Photo: File)

Gang-rapes, beheadings, castrations, eye gouging: S Sudan after 5 yrs of war

What began as a ‘power struggle’ between Kiir and former vice-president Riek Machar has fractured into an estimated 40 armed groups across the country, with many fighting each other. (Photo: AP)

Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe 's first election after fall of Mugabe

Emmerson Mnangagwa quickly took to Twitter to say he was 'humbled' to have won the election, hailing it as a 'new beginning' for the country. (Photo: AP)

Robert Mugabe cried while stepping down: report

‘He looked down and said people were chameleons,’ one of the sources was quoted as saying. (Photo: AP)

9-yr-old British boy found dead at hotel room in South Africa next to his father

The dead body of the father was also found in the hotel room after he committed suicide. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham