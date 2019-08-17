World Africa 17 Aug 2019 Chaos in Harare as r ...
World, Africa

Chaos in Harare as riot police disperse protesters

AP
Published Aug 17, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 3:01 am IST
Some demonstrators were arrested by police and several were arrested.
A woman lies on the road after being injured by police during protests in Harare on Friday. The main Opposition Movement For Democratic Change party is holding protests over deteriorating economic conditions in the country. (Photo: AP)
 A woman lies on the road after being injured by police during protests in Harare on Friday. The main Opposition Movement For Democratic Change party is holding protests over deteriorating economic conditions in the country. (Photo: AP)

Harare: Zimbabwe’s police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse anti-government protesters in the centre of the capital, Harare.

A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Africa Unity Square, despite a police ban on the protest that was upheld by Zimbabwe’s High Court.

 

Police fired tear gas that engulfed the central square to disperse protesters, who ran into nearby streets.

Some demonstrators were arrested by police and several were arrested. At least one person, a woman, was beaten by police. The court early on Friday rejected the application from the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, to declare the planned protest to be legal.

Although protesters gathered, many more Harare residents stayed off the streets and many shops closed to avoid any possible trouble.

The Opposition party had planned what it said would be a peaceful prot-est to press President Em-merson Mnangagwa to set up a transitional authority to address economic problems and organise credible elections.

The protests will spread to other cities next week, the Opposition said. Zimbabwe’s economic turmoil with inflation at 175 per cent, power cuts lasting up to 19 hours a day and water shortages are blamed for rising political tensions.

...
Tags: anti-government, protesters, tear gas


Latest From World

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said India’s position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 were an internal matter of and that they had no external ramifications.

Stop terror to start talks, India tells Pakistan

Rashida Tlaib

Israel to allow Rashida Tliab’s entry

US President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his speech at a campaign rally on Thursday in Manchester, N.H.(Photo: AP)

Donald Trump wants to ‘buy’ Greenland

The meeting was open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. China, a permanent member of the UNSC and close ally of Pakistan, had asked for

Pakistan PM Imran discusses Kashmir with Trump over phone



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Soth Africa announces visa waivers to boost tourism

Foreign traveller arrivals decreased by more than 10 percent between April and May 2019 alone. (Photo: Representational)

Tanzania declares 3 days of national mourning for victims of oil tanker explosion

Statement by Directorate of Presidential Communication in commercial capital Dar es Salaam said the 3-day mourning will last from Saturday to Monday. (Photo: ANI)

India, Madagascar discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

India and Madagascar signed a defence cooperation agreement during the high-level visit of the Indian President. (Photo: ANI)

India offers USD 100 mn financial aid to Benin during President Kovind's state visit

The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. (Photo: File)

India, Benin sign 4 documents during President Kovind's visit

Kovind is currently on the first leg of his three-state visit to Africa, having reached the port city of Cotonou in Benin on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham