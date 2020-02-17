World Africa 17 Feb 2020 24 gunned down in a ...
World, Africa

24 gunned down in a church attack in Burkina Faso

AFP
Published Feb 17, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
A group of "armed terrorists" attacked the local population after separating them from the non-residents in the village
 Representational Image

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an assault on a village church in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday, with a provisional toll indicating the local pastor was targeted.

A group of "armed terrorists" burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha, a volatile province near the Niger border, "and attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents," Colonel Salfo Kabore said in a statement sent to AFP.

 

Tags: burkina faso, gunmen, church attack


