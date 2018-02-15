search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as new South African prez after Zuma’s resignation

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Ramaphosa was elected unopposed in the National Assembly Thursday afternoon.
The 65-year-old leader was elected as the new President of the African National Congress two months ago. (Photo: AP)
Johannesburg: Cyril Ramaphosa was Thursday elected unopposed as South Africa's new president, hours after long-time president Jacob Zuma resigned.

Ramaphosa was elected unopposed in the National Assembly Thursday afternoon. The announcement was welcomed by singing in the National Assembly.

 

Also Read: South African prez quits after party forces him out over graft scandals

The 65-year-old leader was elected as the new President of the African National Congress (ANC) two months ago.

Zuma, 75, Wednesday night, stepped down after he was ordered by the ANC's national leadership to quit or face a no confidence emotion in Parliament.

The ANC has a large majority in parliament.

