  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Africa 14 Feb 2023 Equatorial Guinea co ...
World, Africa

Equatorial Guinea confirms Marburg virus disease outbreak, nine dead

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2023, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 4:42 pm IST
Representational image. (Photo: AFP)
 Representational image. (Photo: AFP)

MALABO: Nine people have died in Equatorial Guinea from an "outbreak" of the Marburg virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever nearly as deadly as Ebola, the health minister said Monday, announcing that a province had been placed in quarantine.

The government had announced last week that it was investigating the cause of suspect cases of hemorrhagic fever in a densely forested eastern region near the borders of Gabon and Cameroon on Africa's central western coast, but said only three people had shown "light symptoms".

Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba told a press conference that a health alert had been declared in Kie-Ntem province and the neighbouring district of Mongomo, with a "lockdown plan implemented" after consulting with the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

The quarantine is impacting 4,325 people in Kie-Ntem, he said.

The nine deaths occurred between January 7 and February 7, the minister added, with testing still to be carried out on a "suspicious" death in hospital on February 10.

The Marburg virus is a highly dangerous pathogen that causes severe fever often accompanied by bleeding, and often targeting several organs and reducing the body's ability to function on its own.

It is part of the so-called filovirus family that also includes the Ebola virus, which has wreaked havoc in several previous outbreaks in Africa.

The natural host of the Marburg virus is the African fruit bat, which carry the virus but do not fall sick from it.

But the animals can pass the virus to primates in close proximity, including humans, and human-to-human transmission then occurs through contact with blood or other bodily fluids.

Fatality rates in confirmed cases have ranged from 24 percent to 88 percent in previous outbreaks, depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.

High alert

The WHO said in a statement Monday that in addition to the nine deaths, 16 other people in Kie-Ntem had shown suspect symptoms including fever and vomiting blood.

It marks the first Marburg outbreak in the central African country, though it noted previous outbreaks and sporadic cases in other parts of Africa, including in Angola, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

Last July, Ghana had reported two Marburg deaths for the first time, in what were also the first cases in West Africa. Authorities declared an end to the outbreak in September.

There have been previous outbreaks and sporadic cases in other parts of Africa -- in Angola, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

The virus takes between two and 21 days to incubate, leading to abrupt symptoms of high fever, headaches, muscular pain, vomiting and diarrhoea -- symptoms that can make Marburg difficult to diagnose initially, as they are similar to typhoid and malaria.

The WHO said it had dispatched specialised teams to support local authorities in Equatorial Guinea, an oil-rich state led since 1979 by the authoritarian President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Gabon and Cameroon had already implemented testing and border controls or restrictions in some areas after Equatorial Guinea announced the suspected Marburg cases.

...
Tags: equatorial guinea, africa, ebola, marburg virus disease
Location: Equatorial Guinea, Bioko, Malabo


Latest From World

A woman walks by the destroyed Habib-i Neccar mosque in the historic southern city of Antakya in Hatay, Turkey, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid. (Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay, read the New Zealand Government press release. — ANI

New Zealand declares National State of Emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle causes flooding

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)

3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead

We assess at this time these balloons have provided limited additive capabilities to the PRC's other intelligence platforms used over the United States, Kirby said at the White House briefing. — ANI

China's high-altitude balloon programmed for intelligence collection: White House



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90

The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation's conscience by both Black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation. (File Photo: Reuters)

'It was scary': How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID variant

Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

WHO to meet on Friday to assess new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa

In this file photo taken on September 13, 2021 an elerly patient receives the 3rd dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a clinic at Orange Farm, near Johannesburg. Pfizer has announced that a South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, the first time that the vaccine will be produced in Africa. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->