search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

Can’t keep S Africa waiting: Parliament to oust Jacob Zuma tomorrow

AFP
Published Feb 14, 2018, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Zuma was expected to respond on Wednesday to the ANC's order for him to resign.
The power struggle over Zuma's departure has put him at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the ANC. (Photo: File)
 The power struggle over Zuma's departure has put him at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the ANC. (Photo: File)

Cape Town:  South Africa's parliament will hold a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Thursday, the ruling ANC party said, signalling its determination to eject him from office after days of stalemate.

"We have now asked the chief whip to proceed with the motion of no confidence tomorrow in parliament... so that President Zuma is then removed," ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told reporters Wednesday.

 

He said parliament, where the ANC has a large majority, would then "proceed to elect (Cyril) Ramaphosa as president of the republic."

Also Read: Zuma’s rich Indian friend Atul Gupta’s home raided over ties with prez

Zuma was expected to respond later on Wednesday to the ANC's order for him to resign.

"For us, as the ANC leadership, we can no longer wait beyond today," Mashatile said.

"We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma at some point will respond he will respond, but we can't continue waiting. The decision has been taken and must be implemented."

The power struggle over Zuma's departure has put him at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the ANC.

Tags: jacob zuma, cyril ramaphosa, anc, vote of no-confidence
Location: South Africa, Western Cape, Cape Town




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Suspected poacher attacked and devoured by the same lions he was out to hunt

The lions devoured almost his entire body and only his bloodied head was left as a way to identify the man (Photo: AFP)
 

Love wins! Acid attack victim gets engaged on Valentine's Day

The young girl not only suffered 80 per cent burns but even lost her eyesight when a spurned lover attacked her with acid. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Zuma’s rich Indian friend Atul Gupta’s home raided over ties with prez

Police Zuma and the Guptas - a family of wealthy Indian-born businessmen - deny any wrongdoing. (Photo: AP)

President Mugabe's removal due in 2 days as impeachment process begins

The military is favouring a voluntary resignation for Mugabe to maintain a veneer of legality in the political transition and avoid accusations of a coup. (Photo: File)

Amid abuses, slave trading, Libya allows migrants to be evacuated

Libya agreed Thursday with EU and African leaders to allow migrants facing abuse in detention camps to be evacuated within days or weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said. (Photo: File)

Mugabe assured safety, immunity as Zimbabwe embarks on new era

The tipping point for Mugabe was the realisation that he would be impeached and ousted in an undignified way. (Photo: AP)

Gabon: 2 injured in knife attack by attacker shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

'According to the first testimonies at the scene, the assailant, a 53-year-old Nigerien man, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' (
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham