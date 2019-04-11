LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Africa 11 Apr 2019 Sudan President Omar ...
World, Africa

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir removed from power

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 11, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Protests erupted in Sudan, Khartoum calling for President Omar al Bashir’s resignation and urge the army to stand by the people.
Protests have erupted in Sudan, since December, due to rising consumer goods prices. (Photo:AP)
 Protests have erupted in Sudan, since December, due to rising consumer goods prices. (Photo:AP)

Khartum: Protests erupted in Sudan, Khartoum calling for President Omar al Bashir’s resignation and urge the army to stand by the people. The rallies continued through the week leading to civilian casualties due to clashes between the security forces and protesters.  

According to Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese TV channel, member of the Sudan Army have declared that President Omar al Bashir has been removed from all positions after a successful coup after weeks of anti-government protests.

 

Military personnel announced that the military council will now govern the country atleast for a year during this transition period.

Assistants and deputies of President Bashir have also apparently been shown the door, though there was no official confirmation of it.

Protests have erupted in Sudan, since December, due to rising consumer goods prices. Mass rallies prompted President Omar Bashir, who has been in power for 30 years, to dissolve the cabinet and declare a year-long state of national emergency.

...
Tags: omar al bashir, sudan protests
Location: Sudan, Khartum, Khartum


Latest From World

Ghosn was released on bail last month but rearrested last week. (Photo:AP)

Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole Ghosn to be questioned in Tokyo court

Barr, who was appointed by Trump, is already facing criticism by congressional Democrats. (Photo:AP)

Democrats angry over US attorney general's 'spying' remarks

Crowds of men spilled into the streets of the capital where coffins draped with Yemeni flags were lined up. (Photo:AP)

Heartbreaking as Yemen holds mass funeral for children killed in Sanaa blast

Several military vehicles carrying troops entered the army compound in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo:AP)

Sudan army to make an 'important statement soon': State media



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal to spook you out in 3D in 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' cast Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting in Maharashtra

The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heartbreaking as Yemen holds mass funeral for children killed in Sanaa blast

Crowds of men spilled into the streets of the capital where coffins draped with Yemeni flags were lined up. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: NCC volunteers beat drums, shower flower petals to greet voters

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers beat drums and showered flower petals to greet voters as they reached a polling station under the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Govt extends last date for filing final sales return for March till April 13

The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively. (Representational Image)
 

Polling teams trek 10kms to conduct voting in West Bengal’s Buxa hills

Three polling teams, after trekking for almost three hours, reached their designated polling stations situated approximately 3000 feet above ground level to conduct elections in Buxa Fort on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Sudan army to make an 'important statement soon': State media

Several military vehicles carrying troops entered the army compound in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo:AP)

Over 1000 dead as cyclone 'Idai' strikes Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Cyclone Idai tore into the centre of Mozambique on Thursday night. (Photo:AP)

Sudan erupts in anti-Bashir protest

Protesters rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, on Monday. Organisers behind the anti-government demonstrations said security forces attempted to break up a sit-in outside the military headquarters. (Photo: AP)

Ethiopian minister says black box still in good shape after crash

BEA shows the cockpit voice recorder from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet. (Photo:AP)

Ethiopia crash investigation will need 'considerable' time

Witnesses said the plane nose-dived into remote farmland southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham