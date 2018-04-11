search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

Algerian military plane with over 100 on board crashes, several dead

REUTERS
Published Apr 11, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 2:46 pm IST
The military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers.
The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel. (Photo: Twitter | @PressTV)
 The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel. (Photo: Twitter | @PressTV)

Algiers: An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said.

More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.

 

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

Tags: algerian military plane, plane crash, boufarik airport
Location: Algeria, Alger, Alger




