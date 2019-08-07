World Africa 07 Aug 2019 UN launches new Zimb ...
World, Africa

UN launches new Zimbabwe appeal as millions face food crisis

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:46 am IST
In addition to food shortages, the appeal also targeted the humanitarian needs of victims of the monster Cyclone Idai.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Harare: The UN food agency, on Tuesday, launched a $331-million appeal for aid donations to feed millions of people in crisis-hit Zimbabwe, which is reeling from a drought and the high cost of food.

Around five million people, or a third of the 16 million Zimbabweans, are in need of aid and at least half of them are on the cusp of "starvation", according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

 

Speaking at the launch of the appeal, WFP executive director David Beasley said 2.5 million Zimbabweans were "in crisis emergency mode... marching towards starvation". He added that by early next year 5.5 million in all, will be in a similar position.

A former regional breadbasket, Zimbabwe's economy has been on a downturn for over a decade with perennial food shortages, a foreign currency crunch, scarcity of basic commodities and high unemployment.

The government blames the food shortages on the effects of climate change while critics say the shortages are a result of a slump in agricultural production following the government's land reforms.

The last agricultural period was particularly bad as the country was hit by an El Nino induced drought.

In addition to food shortages, the appeal also targeted the humanitarian needs of victims of the monster Cyclone Idai which swept through parts of eastern Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The cyclone, which also affected parts of Malawi and Mozambique, affected 570 000 Zimbabweans and displaced some 50 000 of them.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last week said the government was feeding hundreds of thousands of people affected by drought both in rural and urban areas, providing grain to 757,000 households since January.

The country's inflation rate spiked to 176 percent in June up from 97.85 percent in May, according to official figures, and the government has decided to stop publishing inflation statistics for the next six months, raising fears of the 2008 hyperinflation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe after a military coup in November 2017.

Last year Mnangagwa won disputed elections, pledging to revive the moribund economy, attract foreign investment, create jobs and turn the country into a middle-income economy by 2030.

In January, Mnangagwa announced a 150 percent fuel price increase, triggering countrywide protests which left at least 17 people dead and scores injured when soldiers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators.

Less than three months after the vote, the dire financial problems of the Mugabe era returned to haunt the new leader, when a new two-percent tax on electronic transactions in October spawned shortages of fuel and basic commodities like cooking oil and bread.

The tax pushed the prices of some foodstuffs beyond the reach of many.

The January and five subsequent fuel price increases were meant to ease shortages which have seen long queues, in some cases more than a kilometre long, become a regular sight at fuel stations. Despite the price increases, the shortages persist.

...
Tags: zimbabwe, un
Location: Zimbabwe, Harare, Harare


Latest From World

Rouhani also stressed the need to boost Tehran's banking and oil cooperation with other countries. (Photo: File)

Iran calls for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

While addressing the joint session of Parliament, Khan on Tuesday said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's 'racist ideology'. (Photo: File)

Pak PM to chair NSC meet, says abrogation of Article 370 shows BJP's racist ideology

Toni Morrison

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison no more

European Union and British flags flutter. (File pic)

European Commission open to Brexit talks, hopes to avoid ‘no-deal’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

The Galaxy Note 10 will beat most rivals when it comes to design and the S Pen will draw hardcore fans to it no matter how much Samsung prices the handset at.
 

iPhone 11 accident reveals massive Apple slip-up

This year's iPhone 11 launch will be on par with previous releases. (Designed by DBHK-Hasan Kaymak Innovations in Kassel, Germany)
 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Libyan airliner, carrying 124, narrowly avoids being hit by bombing

The origin of the bombs was not clear, and no side has yet claimed responsibility. (Photo: Representational)

India, Madagascar discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

India and Madagascar signed a defence cooperation agreement during the high-level visit of the Indian President. (Photo: ANI)

India offers USD 100 mn financial aid to Benin during President Kovind's state visit

The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. (Photo: File)

India, Benin sign 4 documents during President Kovind's visit

Kovind is currently on the first leg of his three-state visit to Africa, having reached the port city of Cotonou in Benin on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

India, Benin sign 4 documents during Pres Kovind's visit

Two MoUs were also signed, including an MoU in the field of export credit and investment insurance, and another on the e-VBAB network project, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham