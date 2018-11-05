search on deccanchronicle.com
81 people, mostly children, kidnapped from school in Cameroon: Officials

REUTERS
Published Nov 5, 2018, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction in the region where separatists are fighting to form a breakaway state.
A government spokesman said it was keeping track of an event but that it could not comment further. (Representational image | AP)
 A government spokesman said it was keeping track of an event but that it could not comment further. (Representational image | AP)

Yaoundé: More than 80 people, mostly children, were kidnapped from a school in the city of Bamenda in western Cameroon early on Monday, government and military sources said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction in the English-speaking region where separatists are fighting to form a breakaway state.

 

The separatists have imposed curfews and closed down schools as part of their protest against President Paul Biya’s French-speaking government.

“In total 81 people were kidnapped including the [school] principal. They were taken to the bush,” a military source told Reuters.

A government spokesman said it was keeping track of an event but that it could not comment further.

The separatist movement gathered pace in 2017 after a government crackdown on peaceful demonstrations. Many people have fled Bamenda and other centres to seek refuge in more peaceful Francophone regions.

...
