World Africa 04 Dec 2019 18 Indians among 23 ...
World, Africa

18 Indians among 23 killed in LPG tanker blast at factory in Sudan

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
The Indian Embassy issued a detailed list of Indians who were hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy.
According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured.
 According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured.

Khartoum: At least 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday. Sixteen Indians were missing after the incident that happened at Seela Ceramic Factory in Bahri area in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday.

"As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead," the Indian Embassy said in a release. "Some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," it added. Official Sources in New Delhi said 68 Indians were working in the factory.

 

"Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families," he tweeted.

 The Indian Embassy on Wednesday issued a detailed list of Indians who were hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy. As per its data, 7 people have been hospitalised, with four in critical condition. Thirty four Indians who survived have been accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence.

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured. "Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials," it said. An investigation has been launched, it added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sudan, blast, lpg, indians abroad


Latest From World

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. (Photo: File)

Pakistan govt writes letter to UK; seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

The former military ruler expressed hope of getting justice in the case, asserting that the commission constituted in the high treason case should hear his version. (Photo: File)

High treason case against me baseless, lawyer not being heard: Musharraf

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)

With tomatoes Rs 300 a kg, Pak minister blames suspension of trade with India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron:

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Indians among 23 killed in LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory in Sudan

An AFP report quoted the Sudanese government saying that 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured in the incident, which, according to preliminary reports, indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site. (Representational Image)

24 killed as Tunisian bus plunges off cliff after breaking through barrier

At least 24 Tunisians were killed and 18 more injured Sunday when a bus plunged off a cliff into a ravine in the country's north, officials said. (Representational Image)

14 people killed in attack on Protestant church in Burkina Faso

'I condemn the barbaric attack on the Protestant Church of Hantoukoura in the department of Foutouri which left 14 dead and several wounded,' President Roch Marc Christian Kabore tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @rochkaborepf)

President Kovind thanks Slovenia for supporting India's fight against terrorism

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)

7 students killed in Kenya classroom collapse

Debris of a collapsed school classroom in Nairobi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham