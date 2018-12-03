search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

It's real me: Nigerian President denies claims he died, was replaced with lookalike

REUTERS
Published Dec 3, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Buhari had spent 5 months abroad for an undisclosed illness. Many have claimed he was replaced by a Sudanese lookalike called Jubril.
No evidence has been presented, but videos making the claim have still been viewed thousands of times on YouTube and Facebook. (Photo: File | AP)
 No evidence has been presented, but videos making the claim have still been viewed thousands of times on YouTube and Facebook. (Photo: File | AP)

Abuja: Nigeria's President Buhari on Sunday denied claims that he had died and been replaced by a Sudanese impostor, breaking his silence on a rumour that has circulated on social media for months.

Buhari, who is running for re-election in February, spent five months in Britain last year being treated for an undisclosed illness. One theory widely aired on social media - and by some political opponents - was that he had been replaced by a lookalike from Sudan called Jubril.

 

No evidence has been presented, but videos making the claim have still been viewed thousands of times on YouTube and Facebook.

"It's real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong," Buhari told Nigerians in a town hall session in Poland, where he was attending a conference, when asked about Jubril.

"A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health," he said, adding that those who spread the rumour were "ignorant and irreligious".

The presidency circulated Buhari's comments in an emailed statement entitled "It's Real Me, President Buhari Responds to Cloning Allegation".

...
Tags: muhammadu buhari, nigerian president, muhammadu buhari death rumour, replaced with clone
Location: Nigeria, Federal Capital Dist, Abuja




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
 

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Twin suicide bomb attack in Nigeria kills at least 31

Most of the casualties were from the rocket projectiles fired from outside the town minutes after two suicide bomber attacked. (Photo: Representational/AP)

South Africa's Finance Minister to testify in Gupta brothers probe

Nene is a pivotal figure in a probe into the three Indian-born Gupta brothers, who built a business empire during Zuma's nine-year tenure only to see it disintegrate as the scandal-plagued leader was forced out by his own party in February. (Photo: AP)

Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe 's first election after fall of Mugabe

Emmerson Mnangagwa quickly took to Twitter to say he was 'humbled' to have won the election, hailing it as a 'new beginning' for the country. (Photo: AP)

Robert Mugabe quits as President of Zimbabwe: Speaker Jacob Mudenda

Robert Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe, Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced, bringing the curtain down on a 37-year reign.

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

At school and at church in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, she had long been told that liking someone of the same sex was not only a sin, but could also be a sign that a sinister spell had been cast on you. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham