2 bodies retrieved from boat off Libya's coast; 73 migrants rescued

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:46 am IST
In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel on overcrowded rubber boats.
The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo:ANI/Representational)
 The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo:ANI/Representational)

Tripoli: Libyan coast guard retrieved two dead bodies on Sunday off country's western coast from a boat carrying more than 80 European-bound migrants.

Of the remaining people on the boat found by a coast guard patrol some 14 kilometres off the coast Garrabulli town, as many as 73 were rescued, including 8 children. The search for the missing people is underway, reports Xinhua.

 

In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel on overcrowded rubber boats in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country.

According to a recent report by the United Nations, more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Libya since April 2018 as a result of the armed conflict between Khalifa Haftar's army and UN-backed government forces in capital Tripoli.

The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

While the US government has primarily backed the GNA which is led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with Russia backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

