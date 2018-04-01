search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

Four teenage girls launch deadly suicide attack in Nigeria, 2 killed

AFP
Published Apr 1, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
The suspected Boko Haram attack took place late Friday in the northeast Borno state capital of Maiduguri.
Four teenage girl suicide bombers have killed two people in multiple attacks in northeast Nigeria, residents said Saturday, in the latest assault since the government announced it was in ceasefire talks with Boko Haram. (Representational Image)
 Four teenage girl suicide bombers have killed two people in multiple attacks in northeast Nigeria, residents said Saturday, in the latest assault since the government announced it was in ceasefire talks with Boko Haram. (Representational Image)

Kano: Four teenage girl suicide bombers have killed two people in multiple attacks in northeast Nigeria, residents said Saturday, in the latest assault since the government announced it was in ceasefire talks with Boko Haram.

The suspected Boko Haram attack took place late Friday in the northeast Borno state capital of Maiduguri, the epicentre of the group’s Islamist insurgency.

 

The girls, estimated to be between the ages of 13 and 18, attacked the Zawuya settlement on the outskirts of Maiduguri, killing two people, residents told AFP.

“We lost two people, a woman and a boy, in two of the four suicide explosions,” Zawuya resident Musa Haruna Isa said.

One of the bombers blew up while trying to scale a low mud wall outside a house that starting crumbling and detonated her explosive belt, killing the boy, Isa said.

“One of them exploded near an open-air mosque, injuring one person,” he said, adding that another bomber “panicked from the explosions from her colleagues and squeezed the trigger in the open, killing only herself.”

However, police said that just one person died in the attack.

“They (bombers) detonated the explosives killing themselves and one other person... 13 persons were injured and were taken to a hospital where they are responding to treatment,” Maiduguri police said in a statement.

The attack highlighted the challenge the government faces in reaching a ceasefire agreement with the fractionalised Boko Haram.

Last week, when more than 100 schoolgirls were returned to Dapchi after being kidnapped by the jihadist group, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said his government was offering amnesty to “repentant” jihadists.

Also Read: Freed out of pity: Boko Haram returns abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

But senior security officials cautioned that reaching any agreement with the group will be difficult, as it is split into competing factions with different goals.

The Islamic State-affiliated faction reportedly in talks with the government is led by Abu Mus’ab al-Barnawi and is known for attacks on military targets, while another faction led by Abubakar Shekau is notorious for suicide bombings killing civilians.

Zawuya, a settlement of people displaced by Boko Haram mostly from Rann, a town on the remote northeast border with Cameroon, lies close to the Muna Garage area, home to some 40,000 internally displaced people.

Both camps have been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram attacks.

Tags: boko haram, muhammadu buhari, abubakar shekau, islamic state
Location: Nigeria, Kano & Jigawa, Kano




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

April Fools' Day 2018 epic tweets

Happy April Fools' Day!
 

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner: Blame me for his ball-tampering crisis

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old David Warner spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife Candice Warner watched on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google ditches its link shortening tool

Google says ‘FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app.”
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan told to Delhi Daredevils CEO

After meeting Dua, Jahan told ANI, "I kept my point in front of Hemant sir to not keep Shami in the IPL team until he resolves his family feud." (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Australia struggling with ball-tampering fall-out, says bowling coach David Saker

David Saker said that the loss of captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, all sent home for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test, has deeply affected the players left behind in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Apple to overhaul its privacy options abiding EU's new data regulations

Apple recently released iOS 11.3 update for all its products. The update includes a new privacy splash screen describing their users' privacy and how data is used in the individual applications.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Zuma’s rich Indian friend Atul Gupta’s home raided over ties with prez

Police Zuma and the Guptas - a family of wealthy Indian-born businessmen - deny any wrongdoing. (Photo: AP)

At least 13 killed, 9 missing in Kenya boat accident

The accident occurred in Lake Tanganyika, world’s second largest freshwater lake. (Photo: AFP)

South African prez quits after party forces him out over graft scandals

Zuma railed against the African National Congress (ANC) for 'recalling' him from office and threatening to oust him via a parliament no-confidence vote due on Thursday. (Photo: AFP/File)

Five terrorists killed in security forces raid in Egypt

Terrorist attacks, targeting police and military personnel, have increased following the ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by the military. (Photo:PTI/ File)

South Africa: Scandal-tainted prez Zuma 'agrees' to step down but no date specified

'The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham