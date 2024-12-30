Afghanistan bans NGOs employing women, enforces window restrictions

The Taliban have announced that they will shut down all national and foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Afghanistan that employ women. This comes two years after they instructed NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they were not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

In a letter published on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, the Economy Ministry warned that failure to comply with this latest order would result in NGOs losing their license to operate in Afghanistan. The ministry emphasized its authority over the registration, coordination, leadership, and supervision of all activities carried out by national and foreign organizations. According to the letter, the government is once again ordering a complete stoppage of female employment in institutions not controlled by the Taliban.

“In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be canceled, and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be canceled,” the letter stated. This marks the Taliban’s latest effort to control or intervene in NGO activities.

Earlier this month, the U.N. Security Council was informed that a growing number of female Afghan humanitarian workers were being prevented from carrying out their work, even though humanitarian relief remains critical. According to Tom Fletcher, a senior U.N. official, there has also been an increase in reports from humanitarian organizations that their male or female staff were being stopped by the Taliban’s morality police. However, the Taliban deny obstructing aid agencies or interfering with their activities.

The Taliban have already imposed severe restrictions on women, barring them from many jobs, most public spaces, and education beyond the sixth grade.

In another development, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has issued a decree that buildings must not have windows overlooking areas where women might sit or stand. According to the four-clause decree, which was posted on X late Saturday, this order applies to both new and existing buildings. Windows must not overlook areas such as yards or kitchens. If a window does provide such a view, the property owner must obscure it by installing a wall, fence, or screen to “remove harm.”

Municipalities and other authorities are instructed to supervise the construction of new buildings to ensure windows do not overlook or provide views into residential properties. A spokesman for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing was not immediately available for comment on Akhundzada’s instructions.