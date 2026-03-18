A Meteor-like Object Spotted in the US Around Ohio and Pennsylvania

On the morning of March 17, around 9:00 AM local time, a bright fireball streaked across the sky over northern Ohio and neighboring regions. It was visible across multiple states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan.

Within moments, residents reported a massive boom and ground shaking as a brilliant flash lit up the sky. Videos of the event quickly went viral online, sparking panic among civilians. Many initially feared it was an explosion, a plane crash, or even a missile strike. However, scientists and agencies such as NASA and the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that it was a meteor—a space rock weighing about 7 tons and measuring roughly 2 meters across. Entering Earth’s atmosphere at nearly 45,000 mph, it produced a sonic boom and broke apart, releasing energy equivalent to 250 tons of TNT. The resulting shockwaves rattled windows, shook houses, and triggered hundreds of emergency calls from confused residents.

The meteor was first detected 30 miles above Lake Erie and traveled 34 miles through the atmosphere before breaking apart over Valley City, near Cleveland, Ohio. Experts believe small fragments may have landed in the area, though none have been confirmed recovered yet.

What makes this event especially unusual is that it occurred in broad daylight. Meteors are typically observed at night, and daytime fireballs are far rarer. While an estimated 17,000 meteorites strike Earth each year, few are as visible and widespread as this one. Scientists are particularly excited because meteorites are older than Earth and contain primitive space material. If fragments are found, they could provide valuable insights into the early solar system and the chemical composition of space. Researchers are encouraging meteor hunters to search for small black rocks in Ohio.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Minor effects included houses shaking, objects falling inside homes, and small tremors recorded by seismic sensors. Because the meteor broke apart before reaching the ground, it posed no real danger to people.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.