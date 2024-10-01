80-year-old makes history by becoming Miss Universe Korea's oldest contestant

An 80-year-old South Korean model has made history by becoming the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant.

Choi Soon-hwa stands out confidently among her fellow competitors, who are many decades younger than her.

Even though she has an octogenarian status, Choi is intent on showing the world that age is just a number.

Ahead of the Miss Universe Korea grand finale, held on September 30, She told CNN on the phone, "I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s your diet?’"

"When you get old, you gain weight… So, I want to show that we can live healthily even when we get old," she added.

Choi Soon-hwa was born in 1952, i,e; a decade before the first Miss Universe contest was held.

This marks the first ever occasion that the Miss Universe pageant has removed age and similar restrictions for candidates. Previously, the Miss Universe pageant allowed only women aged 18 to 24 to compete. In 2024, in response to demands for modernization, the organizers eliminated age limits.