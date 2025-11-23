8 Indian Nationals Arrested in Kathmandu For betting on Nepal Premier League

Kathmandu: Nepal Police on Sunday arrested eight Indian nationals for allegedly betting on the ongoing Nepal Premier League cricket tournament in Kathmandu. The Indian nationals were held on the charges of betting on Nepal Premier League (NPL) matches being played at Tribhuvan University Stadium, police said.

The accused, all from Andhra Pradesh, are between 19 and 35 years of age and were picked up from Samakhusi, where they had rented a house.

Superintendent of Police Kaji Kumar Acharya, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, said the group was involved in illegal betting worth an estimated NRs 500,000 (INR 3,00,000 approx) on the tournament, which runs from November 17 to December 13.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team arrested them red-handed from Balku area near the stadium and seized 15 mobile phones.