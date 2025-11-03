 Top
6.3 Quake hits Afghan; Multiple Casualties Feared

3 Nov 2025 6:28 AM IST

The quake's epicentre was located 22 km west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 28 km

Kabul: A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken northern Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake's epicentre was located 22 km west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 28 km. It struck at 12:59 am Monday local time, the USGS said.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Aug 31, 2025 in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border killed more than 2,200 people. On Oct 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 followed by strong aftershocks left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.


( Source : AP )
