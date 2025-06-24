 Top
6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

24 Jun 2025 11:13 AM IST

Tremor hits east of Davao Island; no damage or injuries reported so far

A 6.3-magnitude quake struck off the southern Philippines on Tuesday, with authorities confirming no tsunami risk or immediate damage.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred approximately 374 kilometers east of Davao Island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) also registered the tremor and assured the public that it did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

The Philippines lies on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire," and earthquakes are common, although not all cause significant damage. Local disaster response teams remain on alert as a precaution, though the quake was felt only lightly in nearby areas.


