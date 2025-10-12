540 Indian Nationals In Nepal Prisons Absconding Since Gen Z Protests

KATHMANDU: Around 540 Indian nationals serving time in various prisons across Nepal have been absconding ever since the Gen Z protests, the Department of Prison Management said on Sunday.

More than 13,000 prisoners escaped from various jails of Nepal during the second day of anti-government Gen Z protests on September 9.

At least 5,000 Nepali citizens, convicted in various crimes, are still absconding, followed by 540 Indian nationals and 108 prisoners of other nations, the data revealed.